'Most people are being good' - City centre quiet as third week of lockdown begins

Published: 3:13 PM January 18, 2021 Updated: 4:06 PM January 18, 2021

Joyce Blythe, 83, who has had the vaccine, was out for her daily walk around Norwich city centre. - Credit: Emily Thomson

The streets of Norwich remained fairly empty as walkers taking their daily exercise said most people are still sticking to the rules.

It’s the third week of the third national lockdown and as the vaccine brings hope that there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel, it’s more important than ever that everyone sticks to the rules.

Norwich City Centre on January 18, 2021, during the third national lockdown. - Credit: Emily Thomson

In Norwich City Centre, on Monday, January 18, the only people to be seen were those who were out running essential errands or getting their daily dose of fresh air.

Samantha Dickinson was on a dog walk with her daughter, Olivia Holdcroft, who was celebrating her 18th birthday.

Ms Dickinson, who lives in the city centre, said: “It’s my daughter’s 18th birthday so we have come out to walk the dog and get a coffee.

“The city is really quiet this time around, I have noticed. I don’t think people are being complacent. I think more people are wearing masks in the street and being sensible.”

Ms Holdcroft added: “I go out for exercise around the city but I think people are a lot more nervous to go out at the moment. Everyone is keeping their distance.”

Norwich City Centre on January 18, 2021, during the third national lockdown. - Credit: Emily Thomson

Joyce Blythe, 83, was out for her daily walk around the town.

She said: “I have had both vaccines. I come out most days if the weather is reasonable and if somewhere looks too busy, I go a different way. I think most people are being quite good.”

Norwich City Centre on January 18, 2021, during the third national lockdown. - Credit: Emily Thomson

A dad who was taking a well-deserved break from home-schooling added: “From my point of view everyone I know is being good.

“My wife works full time at the Norfolk and Norwich, so I am normally home schooling the kids but today she is home so I have come out for a walk.

“From what I have seen people are staying apart and being good.”

Abbie Couzens, 19, had just come from a doctor's appointment in Norwich City Centre. - Credit: Emily Thomson

But 19-year-old Abbie Couzens, who had just come from a doctor’s appointment, said she thinks the city is still too busy and perhaps some people are out when they shouldn’t be.

“I live in the city, but I have only been out when I have to” she said.

“Today I think it’s a bit busier than it should. I understand people need to get out for exercise and their mental health but it shouldn’t be as busy as this, especially during a lockdown.

“It wasn’t like this back in March.”

Norwich City Centre on January 18, 2021, during the third national lockdown. - Credit: Emily Thomson

This comes as another vaccination site opened today in the food court of the Castle Quarter shopping centre in Norwich City Centre.

One woman who was out in the town said she thinks vaccines should also be prioritised for those who are still working in jobs where they are forced to mix with others.

She added: “I think they are giving the vaccine to the wrong people.

“Yes of course nurses, but what about the other people who have to go to work every day and deal with people, like shops, banks and all that.

“But they are right down the bottom of the list. Yes, the elderly should get the vaccine, but they aren’t going out and are least likely out of everyone to get it.”

Norwich City Centre on January 18, 2021, during the third national lockdown. - Credit: Emily Thomson



