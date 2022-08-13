Promotion

Young Cultural Leaders will inspire the next generation to actively contribute to a more diverse, inclusive and sustainable society - Credit: Alex Rimell / Norwich Theatre

Norwich Theatre’s Young Cultural Leaders programme is designed to offer young people aged 18–30 the opportunity to gain practical skills and learn how to help shape and define leadership.

The free programme will comprise 10 monthly sessions featuring workshops, events and guest speakers, as well as one-to-one coaching. Sessions will be hosted by industry professionals and companies leading the sector in implementing social change.

“Everyone has the ability to be a leader,” says Hayley Murrow, creative learning partnerships manager at Norwich Theatre. “We hope that this programme provides a space for participants to explore what creative leadership means to them individually.”

Hayley Murrow, creative learning partnerships manager at Norwich Theatre - Credit: Alex Rimell / Norwich Theatre

The programme requires compulsory attendance at 10 coaching sessions, three events and 60% of workshops. Through completing the programme, participants will develop an understanding of what creative leadership means and the importance of inclusive leadership practices.

Participants will develop skills such as creative thinking, negotiating, conflict management and strategic planning, while increasing awareness of how the economic, political and social landscape relates to the cultural sector. There will also be unique opportunities to design, deliver and evaluate their own event, as well as take part in industry insights led by Norwich Theatre’s senior management team.

“Leadership skills are essential within the cultural sector. They instil resilience, ambition and opportunities for collaboration into organisations. These skills are not just for the cultural sector though, and will be beneficial for any job they go for, in or out of the sector.”

Successful applicants will be committed to deepening their knowledge of approaches to cultural leadership and taking action for positive social change. Attitude, personality and ambition are more important than qualifications or experience.

By building key relationships and working collaboratively to lead change in the creative sector and beyond, those enrolled in the Young Cultural Leaders programme will be able to actively contribute to a more diverse, inclusive and sustainable society.

How do I apply?

Young Cultural Leaders is completely free but those interested need to apply.

If you want to take part in this fantastic opportunity and are passionate about championing diverse creative leadership, please send a covering letter explaining why you’d like to be considered for the Young Cultural Leaders programme to learning@norwichtheatre.org by 12 noon on Monday, September 19.

(Applicants must be between 18 and 28 at time of submission.)

For more information, please visit norwichtheatre.org/young-cultural-leaders