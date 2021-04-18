Search

Norwich Theatre Royal updates list of cancelled and rescheduled shows

PUBLISHED: 19:48 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:48 24 June 2020

The Glyndebourne touring production of Madama Butterfly has become the latest show to join the list of productions whose visits to Norwich Theatre Royal have been cancelled due to coronavirus.

While the Theatre Royal and Playhouse remain closed, Norwich Theatre which runs both venues has been working with a large number of promoters and producers to reschedule as many events as possible to future dates.

It is urging customers not to contact the box office or social media team about specific shows and all ticket-holders will be contacted directly by phone or email if the show they booked has been cancelled or rescheduled.

They are also working closely with Cameron Mackintosh Ltd to find alternative dates for Les Miserables at the Theatre Royal, which cut short its Norwich run, and they will get in touch with customers directly about credits and refunds which “may take a few weeks due to the sheer number of ticket-holders”.

Here are all the latest updates on cancelled and rescheduled shows:

NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL

Cancelled

Tenebrae Choir (August 9)

The Glyndebourne Tour: Madama Butterfly, The Magic Flute & Behind the Curtain (November 24-28)

Rescheduled

Milkshake! Live: Milkshake Monkey’s Musical (May 27) – Rescheduled to Sunday April 18 2021

Jimmy Tarbuck (June 8) – Rescheduled to Sunday, June 6 2021

BBC Big Band (June 14) – Rescheduled to Wednesday April 21 2021

Jason Donovan: Even More Good Reasons (September 20) – Rescheduled to Thursday February 11 2021

Motown How Sweet it Is (September 28) – Rescheduled to Sunday May 9 2021

READ MORE: Full list of cancelled and rescheduled shows at Norwich Theatre Royal and Playhouse



NORWICH THEATRE PLAYHOUSE

Rescheduled

Ben Hart (September 7) – Rescheduled to Wednesday February 24 2021

Simon Brodkin: 100% (October 5) – Rescheduled to Tuesday October 13 2020

Stacey Kent (October 16) – Rescheduled to Friday May 14 2021

For future shows, the box office phone service is open from 1pm to 6pm Monday to Friday on 01603 630000 while online booking continues as normal at norwichtheatre.org.

