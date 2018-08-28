Panto star visits library to spread some fairy-tale magic

A famous face from Norwich Theatre Royal’s panto has taken a break from the stage to bring to some fairy-tale magic to a city centre library.

On Tuesday, Kiera-Nicole Brennan, who plays the Genie in the theatre’s production of Aladdin, appeared at a special reading-session in the Early Years Children’s Library in Norwich.

Recounting the story of Aladdin to a captivated audience of youngsters the actress, who is best known as one of the presenters of Channel Five’s Milkshake said the reading had gone really well: “The children really loved it. They were really concentrating hard which I wasn’t expecting as they were really young they were amazing.”

Naomi Wang, who attended with Aurora, three, and Audrey, two, said the session was great fun: “We saw the pantomime and thought it would be lovely to see Kiera too. We have the book of Aladdin at home so the children are really into the story. We really enjoyed it,” she said.

Aladdin is running at Norwich Theatre Royal until Sunday 13, January.