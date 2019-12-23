Hundreds gather to enjoy annual Christmas treat with panto stars

The Rev Edward Carter with the pantomime horse. Pictures: Brittany Woodman. Archant

A large congregation watched in delight as the stars of this year's Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime assembled for a special carol service at a city church.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hundreds attended the Christmas carol service at St Peter Mancroft church with the cast of the Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime Cinderella. Pictures: Brittany Woodman. Hundreds attended the Christmas carol service at St Peter Mancroft church with the cast of the Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime Cinderella. Pictures: Brittany Woodman.

The cast of Cinderella joined vicar the Rev Edward Carter and the Rt Rev Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich, at St Peter Mancroft church in Hay Hill to spread Christmas cheer to the hundreds packed into the pews.

Viewers young and old were delighted by an hour of hymns, carols and readings following the Rev Carter's welcome address.

Highlights included a song from the Panto Babes - in which they questioned whether Santa Claus sleeps with his whiskers over or under the sheet - and a contemplative speech from Joe Tracini (Buttons) about the loss of his grandfather.

Kara-Lianne Jones (Cinderella) captivated the congregation with her solo performance of O Holy Night, while the wicked sisters actresses, Amanda Henderson and Alix Dunmore, proved that they can be nice by singing Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

The Panto Babes perform 'Does Santa Claus sleep with his whiskers over or under the sheet?' Pictures: Brittany Woodman. The Panto Babes perform 'Does Santa Claus sleep with his whiskers over or under the sheet?' Pictures: Brittany Woodman.

Raucous applause rang around the church after every performance.

Cinderella runs at Norwich Theatre Royal until Sunday, January 19.

Kara-Lianne Jones (Cinderella) performs O Holy Night. Pictures: Brittany Woodman. Kara-Lianne Jones (Cinderella) performs O Holy Night. Pictures: Brittany Woodman.

Joe Tracini (Buttons) reads to the hundreds gathered at St Peter Mancroft church. Pictures: Brittany Woodman. Joe Tracini (Buttons) reads to the hundreds gathered at St Peter Mancroft church. Pictures: Brittany Woodman.

Amanda Henderson and Alix Dunmore (The Wicked Step-sisters) perform Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas. Pictures: Brittany Woodman. Amanda Henderson and Alix Dunmore (The Wicked Step-sisters) perform Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas. Pictures: Brittany Woodman.

Visitors young and old enjoyed the service. Pictures: Brittany Woodman. Visitors young and old enjoyed the service. Pictures: Brittany Woodman.

You may also want to watch: