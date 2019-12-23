Hundreds gather to enjoy annual Christmas treat with panto stars
PUBLISHED: 15:22 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:04 23 December 2019
A large congregation watched in delight as the stars of this year's Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime assembled for a special carol service at a city church.
The cast of Cinderella joined vicar the Rev Edward Carter and the Rt Rev Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich, at St Peter Mancroft church in Hay Hill to spread Christmas cheer to the hundreds packed into the pews.
Viewers young and old were delighted by an hour of hymns, carols and readings following the Rev Carter's welcome address.
Highlights included a song from the Panto Babes - in which they questioned whether Santa Claus sleeps with his whiskers over or under the sheet - and a contemplative speech from Joe Tracini (Buttons) about the loss of his grandfather.
Kara-Lianne Jones (Cinderella) captivated the congregation with her solo performance of O Holy Night, while the wicked sisters actresses, Amanda Henderson and Alix Dunmore, proved that they can be nice by singing Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.
Raucous applause rang around the church after every performance.
Cinderella runs at Norwich Theatre Royal until Sunday, January 19.