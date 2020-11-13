Could rapid testing provide a return to larger crowds at gigs and theatre shows?

Rapid testing for coronavirus could give hope of a return to larger crowds at cultural events - however Norfolk’s venues remain only cautiously optimistic at this stage.

The government is reported to be looking to buy 200 million of the £5 tests which take 15 minutes to give a result. It is claimed the tests would allow anyone who tests negative for COVID-19 to get a ‘freedom pass’, allowing them to attend sporting events and concerts along with the cinema and theatre.

Many music and theatre venues have been urging the government to do something to either allow them to open safely or support them financially, with Norwich Theatre Royal CEO Stephen Crocker saying it would not be “financially viable” for the theatre to open with a reduced crowd.

Norwich Theatre Royal welcomed the potential development, adding that it hoped guidelines and a date would be set for the introduction of rapid testing.

A theatre spokesman said: “Like many other venues around the country, we welcome any new developments that point towards a detailed plan for achieving Stage 5 of the government’s roadmap for the performing arts.

“We hope this will help lead towards both guidelines and a date for this important next step in our recovery as soon as possible.”

But Rick Lennox, live music manager at Epic Studios, which is currently being used for filming until events return in February, said the venue had not yet looked at rapid testing as a way of reopening faster.

He added: “It’s something that we would possibly consider of course, but at the moment we’re not doing anything until February anyway, it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

Norwich based tour manager, Jon Luton, echoed his comments, adding that even if gigs were able to return to full capacity it could still take the industry up to three months to “get moving again”.

Some questions have been raised over the accuracy of the tests, with three out of four positive cases of Coronavirus detected.

National newspaper reports suggest the government is set to purchase 60 million tests per month with 192 million acquired by March.