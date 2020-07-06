Theatre jobs could be saved as government reveals £1.5bn support fund

A £1.57 billion support package for the arts could see a decision to cut more than 100 jobs from the region’s main theatre reassessed.

Yesterday evening, the government announced a multi-million pound package geared at safeguarding the future of the country’s theatres, museums and other cultural venues.

And Stephen Crocker, chief executive of Norwich Theatres has said the announcement, which came following intense lobbying and urgent SOS calls from those involved in the arts industry, could save the scores of jobs that were last week announced as being at risk.

However, the theatre boss has also called for the government to provide greater clarity and clear reopening plans for venues like the ones he oversees.

He said: “This is definitely a positive first step and once all the details of how the funding will be distributed are available the job losses are absolutely something we will be able to reassess.

“I have been open with the staff throughout this pandemic, but without a clear plan for reopening it is always going to be difficult to keep them informed.

“I really hope the government can acknowledge the utter devastation Covid-19 has caused the arts industry and it needs to set out just how we are going to get back open.”

Mr Crocker said that while he welcomed the financial statement, details of how organisations can apply for the funding, how it will be spread out and what it can be used for need to be promptly given.

The new government funding will mean that it – and other attractions such as independent cinemas, heritage sites and music venues – will be able to apply for emergency grants and loans to safeguard their futures.

Mr Crocker had previously said it felt as though independent, non-funded theatres like those in Norwich had been “left to rot” by the government through the pandemic.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said: “This money will help safeguard the sector for future generations, ensuring arts groups and venues across the UK can stay afloat and support their staff whilst their doors remain closed and curtains remain down.”

The £1.15 billion support pot for cultural organisations in England will be made up of £270 million of repayable finance and £880 million of grants.

The funding also includes money for the devolved administrations in Northern Ireland (£33 million), Scotland (£97 million) and Wales (£59 million), the government said.