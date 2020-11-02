Norwich Theatre Royal ‘absolutely committed’ to putting on Christmas shows

Chief Executive of the Theatre Royal Stephen Crocker. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

The boss of Norwich Theatre Royal has said he is “absolutely committed” to welcoming back audiences for Christmas shows.

Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture: Denise Bradley Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture: Denise Bradley

Stephen Crocker, chief executive, made the statement following the announcement of a nationwide lockdown which includes the closure of theatres.

He said the festive performances, called A Right Royal Christmas, are “still achievable” within the current guideline and timescales outlined by government.

The programme, which includes three shows, will see the theatre temporarily reopen to audiences from December 16 to 24.

Mr Crocker said: “We remain absolutely committed to welcoming audiences back to Theatre Royal for our A Right season opening on December 16.

“We will be working hard to create three shows that will bring much needed joy and togetherness that I believe we all need more than ever before this Christmas.”

But Mr Crocker added in the “sad event” the shows cannot go ahead, customers be contacted directly and offered an exchange, credit or refund.

On the lockdown which comes into force on Thursday, Mr Crocker said: “Whilst the Government’s announcement of new and stricter restrictions is a disappointing setback, Norwich Theatre remains committed to ensuring that the safety of its staff, volunteers and visitors remains paramount.

“We will continue to do everything we can to support all efforts to end the pandemic and see a return to a society free from restrictions as soon as possible.

“At the heart of Norwich Theatre’s success over its long history has been the steadfast loyalty of its audiences and this has never been more visible than in 2020. I once again thank you all for your ongoing support as we continue to work towards our recovery.”