Norwich Theatre Royal reviews cladding after fire warning

22 July, 2019 - 12:56
The Theatre Royal's Stage Two building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Theatre Royal's Stage Two building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich's Theatre Royal is reviewing the cladding on its £3m education centre after fire safety tests in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy highlighted dangers from more types of cladding.

The Theatre Royal opened the education centre, called Stage Two, in 2016 and covered it in colourful High-pressure laminate (HPL) cladding.

But the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government warned last week that action to make safe HPL panels should be taken "as soon as possible", particularly if it was used on a building with combustible insulation.

The cladding is normally made from compressed wood and paper, but the latest advice from the Government states that some HPL panels are "very unlikely to adequately resist the spread of fire".

John Bultitude, from Norwich Theatre Royal, said: "As part of our ongoing commitment to ensure all our buildings are safe, compliant and that we continue to respond to new advice and best practice, we are reviewing the revised guidance from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

"This review will take into account the properties of the cladding on our recently-constructed Stage Two building."

In January there was a fire in the theatre's kitchen but this was is in a different building to Stage Two.

