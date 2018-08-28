Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Theatre Royal boss reveals future of Ben Langley after public backlash

PUBLISHED: 14:49 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 09 January 2019

Ben Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria Hughes

Ben Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria Hughes

Archant

The chief executive of Norwich Theatre Royal has made a decision on the future of Ben Langley after thousands signed a petition to keep him in the pantomime.

Comic Ben Langley, from Shimpling near Diss, said last week he would be leaving his Norwich panto days behind him after being told he would not be needed for Cinderella in 2019 as the show is going in a ‘new direction’.

The panto stalwart, who has performed at the Theatre Royal for the last five years, is currently starring as Wishee Washee in Aladdin and revealed the news on Twitter as fans told him they had already bought tickets to see him in the next panto.

Following the announcement, fans expressed their outrage with #BringBenBack and #SaveBenLangley hashtags started on Twitter and some audience members watching the show even held up posters in support of Ben.

READ MORE: ‘What a kind and caring man he is’ - Panto star Ben Langley makes surprise visit to superfan

Petitions were also launched to urge theatre bosses to reconsider the decision and one started by David Perkins has gained over 2,000 signatures.

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay PhotographyNorwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Stephen Crocker, Norwich Theatre Royal chief executive, has now issued a statement after a theatre spokesman initially declined to confirm whether Ben would be returning.

He said: “We can confirm that Ben Langley will not be part of the cast of the 2019-20 pantomime Cinderella.

“It is very rare for any theatre producer to comment on casting processes and almost unheard of to announce that a performer will not be appearing in a new production.

“The casting process is complex and sensitive, and we also feel an ethical duty not to speculate on such matters.

READ MORE: Panto comedian Ben Langley ‘overwhelmed’ with public response after being told he will not return in 2019

“It is therefore with regret and under duress, we have taken this unusual decision as a response to media interest supported by Ben, customer inquiries and speculation on social media.

Ben Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria HughesBen Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria Hughes

“In making casting decisions, we look at the available parts, who would be most suitable for the individual roles on a production-by-production basis and no person is guaranteed to be engaged for more than one year at a time.

“When considering artists with whom we have previously worked, we also take into account their performance on and off stage. The production team has weighed up all of these factors when making this decision.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Most Read

Seaton ‘Green Wedge’ plan thrown out again

Teenager who survived falling off cliffs at Orcombe Point praises Exmouth RNLI for saving her life

Chloe Cleland, who fell from a cliff at Orcombe Point, Exmouth, with friend Jenson Hall who moved her to safety

Mercy for girl who bought Seaton gang leader a gun

Jamie Channing

Axminster’s historic George Hotel to reopen

#includeImage($article, 225)

Sidmouth’s ‘forgotten’ war hero finally honoured

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A delight of a discovery’ - the Norwich pub where the food is worth travelling for

The meat platter at The Black Horse in Earlham. Photo: Lauren Cope

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle

Three arrested after police seize car

Three people have been arrested by police after a vehicle stop in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists