Major live shows returning to Norfolk as flagship theatre starts fight back

PUBLISHED: 06:00 27 July 2020

Stephen Crocker. Picture: Dave Guttridge The Photographic

Stephen Crocker. Picture: Dave Guttridge The Photographic

Dave Guttridge The Photographic

Weeks of live performances with star names have been announced by Norwich Theatre Royal as it begins to fight back from coronavirus.

Karl Minns. Picture: Julia Holland/All About Image PhotographyKarl Minns. Picture: Julia Holland/All About Image Photography

Jimmy Carr and Karl Minns are among acts who will perform in a six-week programme, called Interlude, presented by Norfolk’s flagship theatre and Lost In Translation Circus.

The events will be hosted in a temporary venue in Chapelfield Gardens, in Norwich, and run from Monday August, 10 until Sunday September, 20.

Lost in Translation Circus at Windsor Castle. Picture: LIT CircusLost in Translation Circus at Windsor Castle. Picture: LIT Circus

Alongside new shows from Joe Ringer Band and other big names, many of the shows intended for the Playhouse summer season, including Mark Watson, Arabella Weir and Round the Horne, will run.

There will also be morning and afternoon activities and cabaret and circus performances from Lost In Translation.

Massimiliano Rossetti with Lost in Translation Circus performers. Picture: LIT CircusMassimiliano Rossetti with Lost in Translation Circus performers. Picture: LIT Circus

It comes after Norwich Theatre Royal axed more than half their staff due to the pandemic, while the government revealed a £1.57 billion package for the struggling arts and culture industries.

Lost in Translation Circus. Picture: LIT CircusLost in Translation Circus. Picture: LIT Circus

Stephen Crocker, chief executive of the Theatre Royal, said: “After a prolonged period of closure, we are delighted to be able to bring live performance back to Norwich and to be working together with some of the city’s other much-loved cultural organisations to do so.

“The return to attending live performance still feels out-of-reach but, through Interlude, we hope to bridge that gap in a unique and, most importantly, Covid-secure way that not  only delights our regular audiences but sees our city centre come alive over the summer, generating important visitors and footfall for the benefit of the whole economy.”

Jimmy Carr will perform in Norwich as part of the Theatre Royal's Interlude programme. Picture: Matt CrockettJimmy Carr will perform in Norwich as part of the Theatre Royal's Interlude programme. Picture: Matt Crockett

Measures put in place to ensure safety during shows include audiences seated in ‘bubbles’ and bars operating a pre-ordering and dispense system via the Norwich Theatre app.

Tickets, meanwhile, can only be purchased over the phone or online to avoid physical contact.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “This is really welcome news and testament to the excellent collaborative working we have in Norwich. Arts and culture play an incredibly important part in the life of the city, not just economically but also in terms of how we feel about ourselves.”

All tickets will be available online at norwichtheatre.org or via Norwich Theatre Box Office on 01603 630 000.

