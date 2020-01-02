Children treated to one-off reading of Cinderella by actor and model

David Gant, who is currently playing Baron Hardup in Cinderella at Norwich Theatre Royal, took a break from his busy panto schedule today to give a reading of the popular fairytale at the Children�s Norfolk & Norwich Millennium Library in The Forum. Picture: Norwich Theatre Royal Norwich Theatre Royal

An actor has swapped the boards for books and surprised children and families in Norwich.

Around 80 children and their families were treated to a one-off reading of Cinderella at the Norfolk & Norwich Millennium Library in The Forum.

The popular fairytale was read by actor and international model, David Gant, who is currently playing Baron Hardup in Cinderella at Norwich Theatre Royal.

Adam McGee, Library co-ordinator for Children and Young People, said: "It's brilliant to work together with Norwich Theatre Royal. It's really lovely having actors come into the library who are performing in plays that children may have seen or may not have seen, but they are reading stories that they love, dressed up in character.

"It inspires their imagination. It brings the stories to life and makes them seem so much more real and vivid, and having such wonderful actors who deliver their lines so beautifully is a treat."

