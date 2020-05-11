Search

Advanced search

Live Zoom theatre show to get us talking about death

PUBLISHED: 11:17 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:17 11 May 2020

Norwich theatre group, Off the Twig, are performing a piece to open up conversations around death and grief. Picture: Su Squire

Norwich theatre group, Off the Twig, are performing a piece to open up conversations around death and grief. Picture: Su Squire

Archant

A Norwich theatre group has put together a performance piece that encourages people to talk about death and grief.

The piece called Mortal Yarns is for Dying Matters Awareness Week. Picture: Su SquireThe piece called Mortal Yarns is for Dying Matters Awareness Week. Picture: Su Squire

Off the Twig hopes that exploring these themes will help bring people together during the coronavirus crisis.

The piece called Mortal Yarns is part of this week’s Dying Matters Awareness Week and will include story-telling, poetry and shadow theatre.

Storyteller Su Squire, from Off the Twig and a facilitator at Norwich Death Cafe, said: “It’s not the easiest of subjects to start conversations about but something extraordinary happens when people talk about death.

“It’s still quite a taboo subject in our culture but in reality when we break that taboo and talk with each other about this very important aspect of the human experience, this thing that we all have in common, we often feel a real sense of connection with each other.”

She has created the piece at home, along with shadow theatre artist Zannie Fraser and director Charlotte Arculus, as four planned public performances at local theatres have been cancelled due to coronavirus.

You may also want to watch:

It will air instead on Zoom on Tuesday May, 12 at 7pm and Friday May, 15 at 2pm and is free to watch.

Audience members and artists will also take part in live discussion alongside the performance.

Ms Squire said: “It is an experiment doing it online but it is important to offer something with everything that is going on at the moment, and to have safe spaces for these conversations.”

On coping with death and grief, Ms Squire said: “The advice I would give is to sit with the feelings, honour them and give them space and time. Do anything you can to connect with the world, whether that be lighting a candle or going for a walk outside. It’s really important also to reach out to people and know you’re not alone.”

Mortal Yarns was made possible thanks to support from Arts Council England, Rosedale Funeral Home and Norfolk County Council.

Anyone wishing to book their free place for the online performance of Mortal Yarns can do so by e-mailing offthetwig@outlook.com stating which performance they would like to attend.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police called to incident in town

Armed police are currently on the scene of an incident in Great Yarmouth Picture: Archant

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

‘Common sense’ or ‘a bit of a joke’? - Norfolk reacts to prime minster’s announcement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

‘They thought lockdown was over’- police chief’s concerns after hundreds head to beaches

Norfolk's chief constable Simon Bailey has spoken of his concerns after many visitors were reported in parts of north and north-west Norfolk over the May bank holiday weekend. Images: Louise O'Shea/Steve Adams

‘This ship will not go down on my watch’ - Defiant message of venue boss in face of Covid-19

Norwich Arts Centre director Pasco-Q Kevlin is confident the venue can weather the storm of the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Most Read

Armed police called to incident in town

Armed police are currently on the scene of an incident in Great Yarmouth Picture: Archant

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

‘Common sense’ or ‘a bit of a joke’? - Norfolk reacts to prime minster’s announcement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

‘They thought lockdown was over’- police chief’s concerns after hundreds head to beaches

Norfolk's chief constable Simon Bailey has spoken of his concerns after many visitors were reported in parts of north and north-west Norfolk over the May bank holiday weekend. Images: Louise O'Shea/Steve Adams

‘This ship will not go down on my watch’ - Defiant message of venue boss in face of Covid-19

Norwich Arts Centre director Pasco-Q Kevlin is confident the venue can weather the storm of the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Can I see my family? All you need to know about the new lockdown rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Property developer to send builders back to four Norfolk sites

David Wilson Homes has said it is sending its workers back to its sites. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family-run business producing body bags for London NHS sites

Paul Reeve and his team at Structure-flex have been producing face visors and body bags. Picture: Structure-flex

School kitchens used to make meals for vulnerable people

Over the past few weeks Norwich School has been making and delivering meals to people in need in Norwich. The initiative, which is a partnership with the Henderson Trust, who are delivering the meals, aims to get food out to vulnerable people primarily in the NR5 area of the city. Picture: Norwich School

Land derelict for six years could become homes

Homes could be built off Victoria Road in Diss. Picture: Marc Betts
Drive 24