Live Zoom theatre show to get us talking about death

Norwich theatre group, Off the Twig, are performing a piece to open up conversations around death and grief. Picture: Su Squire Archant

A Norwich theatre group has put together a performance piece that encourages people to talk about death and grief.

The piece called Mortal Yarns is for Dying Matters Awareness Week. Picture: Su Squire The piece called Mortal Yarns is for Dying Matters Awareness Week. Picture: Su Squire

Off the Twig hopes that exploring these themes will help bring people together during the coronavirus crisis.

The piece called Mortal Yarns is part of this week’s Dying Matters Awareness Week and will include story-telling, poetry and shadow theatre.

Storyteller Su Squire, from Off the Twig and a facilitator at Norwich Death Cafe, said: “It’s not the easiest of subjects to start conversations about but something extraordinary happens when people talk about death.

“It’s still quite a taboo subject in our culture but in reality when we break that taboo and talk with each other about this very important aspect of the human experience, this thing that we all have in common, we often feel a real sense of connection with each other.”

She has created the piece at home, along with shadow theatre artist Zannie Fraser and director Charlotte Arculus, as four planned public performances at local theatres have been cancelled due to coronavirus.

It will air instead on Zoom on Tuesday May, 12 at 7pm and Friday May, 15 at 2pm and is free to watch.

Audience members and artists will also take part in live discussion alongside the performance.

Ms Squire said: “It is an experiment doing it online but it is important to offer something with everything that is going on at the moment, and to have safe spaces for these conversations.”

On coping with death and grief, Ms Squire said: “The advice I would give is to sit with the feelings, honour them and give them space and time. Do anything you can to connect with the world, whether that be lighting a candle or going for a walk outside. It’s really important also to reach out to people and know you’re not alone.”

Mortal Yarns was made possible thanks to support from Arts Council England, Rosedale Funeral Home and Norfolk County Council.

Anyone wishing to book their free place for the online performance of Mortal Yarns can do so by e-mailing offthetwig@outlook.com stating which performance they would like to attend.