Theatre Cares offers positive shared experiences between persons living with dementia and their carers or companions - Credit: David Poultney / In-Press Photography

Music can improve the well-being of people living with dementia and can be a positive shared experience between loved ones.

Theatre Cares – A Life in Music is a new participatory programme for people living with mild to moderate dementia and their carers. Norwich Theatre provides a safe space for people to enjoy fun activities led by experienced practitioners.

After being welcomed to the theatre with teas, coffees and biscuits, participants and carers will be led through each activity by music therapist Tessa Wingate.

She said: “People living with dementia can seem to be locked inside themselves. But when involved in a musical experience, I’ve seen countless times they relax and become communicative and outgoing."

With a different focus each week, participants can get hands-on with drums, chimes, a harp, a hammered dulcimer and various stringed and percussion instruments, as well exploring singing and songwriting through different genres including folk and blues.

All workshops are relaxed and set at a leisurely pace. Participants will be able to take part in whichever way they are comfortable or able, and no prior music experience is necessary. Music workshops will take place fortnightly.

Caregivers are encouraged to come along to ensure everyone feels as relaxed as possible in a new environment. It is also hoped that the shared experience will strengthen the connection between the person living with dementia and their caregiver.

The project is a collaboration between Musical Keys and Norwich Theatre.

Programme manager at Musical Keys Oliver Payne said: “Music is unique in its power to elicit both memories and emotions, which can provide an important link to an individual's past and a means of nonverbal communication with family and carers.

“With a growing population of older people living with dementia, we believe it is necessary for meaningful and accessible, community-based creative activities to be made available – and we are delighted to be working with Norwich Theatre in doing so."

Elspeth Hunter, creative engagement project manager at Norwich Theatre - Credit: Alex Rimell

Creative engagement project manager at Norwich Theatre Elspeth Hunter said: “We believe that theatre has the power to support positive change, improve people’s well-being and generate prosperity for our city, region and sector.

“A Life in Music prioritises enjoyment, escapism and nurturing the relationship between carers and those with dementia. By offering opportunities outside of clinical settings, Norwich Theatre hopes to offer an alternative experience that brings participants and carers together to share experiences and support one another."

For more information, please visit norwichtheatre.org