Norwich Theatre launches music therapy for those with dementia
- Credit: David Poultney / In-Press Photography
Music can improve the well-being of people living with dementia and can be a positive shared experience between loved ones.
Theatre Cares – A Life in Music is a new participatory programme for people living with mild to moderate dementia and their carers. Norwich Theatre provides a safe space for people to enjoy fun activities led by experienced practitioners.
After being welcomed to the theatre with teas, coffees and biscuits, participants and carers will be led through each activity by music therapist Tessa Wingate.
She said: “People living with dementia can seem to be locked inside themselves. But when involved in a musical experience, I’ve seen countless times they relax and become communicative and outgoing."
With a different focus each week, participants can get hands-on with drums, chimes, a harp, a hammered dulcimer and various stringed and percussion instruments, as well exploring singing and songwriting through different genres including folk and blues.
All workshops are relaxed and set at a leisurely pace. Participants will be able to take part in whichever way they are comfortable or able, and no prior music experience is necessary. Music workshops will take place fortnightly.
Caregivers are encouraged to come along to ensure everyone feels as relaxed as possible in a new environment. It is also hoped that the shared experience will strengthen the connection between the person living with dementia and their caregiver.
The project is a collaboration between Musical Keys and Norwich Theatre.
Most Read
- 1 People queueing for new village bakery which keeps selling out
- 2 Historic bar in city forced to permanently close
- 3 Photos show aftermath of catastrophic tractor crash near airbase
- 4 Woman arrested after car crashes into four parked vehicles
- 5 Care worker faces jail for sleeping as patient suffered fatal injuries
- 6 Vintage tractors, 45 stalls and street food at autumn fair this weekend
- 7 Woman accused over fatal A140 crash denies seeing motorcyclist
- 8 Family-run coach company closes after 110 years, owing £85,000
- 9 Air ambulance responds after man in his 30s suffers emergency
- 10 Why you won't find chocolate and sweets at shop tills from this weekend
Programme manager at Musical Keys Oliver Payne said: “Music is unique in its power to elicit both memories and emotions, which can provide an important link to an individual's past and a means of nonverbal communication with family and carers.
“With a growing population of older people living with dementia, we believe it is necessary for meaningful and accessible, community-based creative activities to be made available – and we are delighted to be working with Norwich Theatre in doing so."
Creative engagement project manager at Norwich Theatre Elspeth Hunter said: “We believe that theatre has the power to support positive change, improve people’s well-being and generate prosperity for our city, region and sector.
“A Life in Music prioritises enjoyment, escapism and nurturing the relationship between carers and those with dementia. By offering opportunities outside of clinical settings, Norwich Theatre hopes to offer an alternative experience that brings participants and carers together to share experiences and support one another."
For more information, please visit norwichtheatre.org