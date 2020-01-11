Search

They like to move it! Dad dancing at its finest as toddler class helps bond

PUBLISHED: 17:25 11 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:25 11 January 2020

Dads were invited along to a special toddler dance class at The Garage.



A toddler dance group is getting dads up and moving to help families spend quality time together.



The Garage, in Theatre Street, has been offering the sessions since September and have set their sights on getting more dads into class.

The creative space added a Saturday session to allow parents who work in the week to attend with their children and said it was a chance to challenge the myths of masculinity.

The classes are aimed at children aged 18 months to three years old to support them with sensory and movement development.

Diccon Hogger, who is a dance teacher at The Garage, attended with wife Laura and two year old daughter Millie for the first time.



The couple will welcome their second child in April and said the class was something the three of them could do before the baby arrived.

Mr Hogger said: "Anything to help break down the stereotypes. I do not look like a dancer, everyone can move in some form.

"Classes I've been to in the past, it's just been me and I felt like an outsider.

"It's nice to see other dads, it should be dads and mums.



"What is dad dancing? It's not being afraid to make a fool of yourself, I would know, I've made a career doing it."

During the class, parents and children move to music using actions and props.

Gerald Veeren has been attending the class since it launched in September with two-year-old daughter Seraphina.

The dad-of-two said: "It may be my fathers generation but dads didn't do this type of thing.



"It's really good for dads to be pushed and challenged to organise these things, get to these events, make sure the children are ok. Essentially do what mums do every single day.

"It's really important for dads to understand the education of their children as well you can't just leave it to the mothers.

"The Garage is an amazing venue its right in the heart of the city and it brings us into the city as well. Normally these things take place on the outskirts."

Ben Evans brought his two children Elliott, two, and Tabitha, three, for a taster session.



He said: "They definitely seem to enjoy it.

"It's nice to have a structure time they can explore themselves."

