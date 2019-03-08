Thai festival to return to Norwich

People enjoying the first day of Norwich Thai festival in Eaton Park, 2018. Picture: Chris Lakey Archant

A festival that promises to bring the magic of Thailand to Norwich is returning to Eaton Park this summer.

The Norwich Thai Festival, organised by Magic of Thailand, will be at the city park on July 13 and 14 and a licensing application has been submitted to Norwich City Council.

Event organisers say attendees will understand why "Thailand is known as the land of smiles", and plan to host authentic Thai cuisine, traditional dances, Muay Thai boxing demos and workshops, a Buddhist monk ceremony, Thai massages and family friendly "lady boy" shows among other activities and spectacles.

Members of the public have until June 5 to comment on the application.

The festival event page states the event runs from 10am to 7pm on both Saturday and Sunday, with entry for adults starting at £4 and children under 15 going free.

Online tickets are available now and will also be available for £5 on the gate.

The Norwich Thai festival took place at the same venue in September last year.