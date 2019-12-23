Norwich man dies on Scottish mountain

A man from Norwich has died on a Scottish mountain.

Terence Rooney, known as Terry, 65, died on Buachaille Etive Mor, Glencoe, in west Scotland on Monday December 23.

Mr Rooney, who was from the Norwich area, was a keen walker and outdoor pursuits enthusiast who often travelled to Scotland.

While enquiries are ongoing, the circumstances surrounding Mr Rooney's death are not thought to be suspicious.

Sergeant Deborah McCartney, from Fort William Police Station, said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with Mr Rooney's family and we would encourage respect for their privacy at this difficult and sad time.

"Police Scotland would like to thank members of the public and Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team for their assistance."