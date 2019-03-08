Search

Advanced search

Norwich teenage girl recognised for social action campaigns

PUBLISHED: 13:06 05 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 05 October 2019

A Norwich teenager has been recognised as a social action ambassador for her campaigning efforts on gender equality and environmental causes. Photo: Paul Wilkinson

A Norwich teenager has been recognised as a social action ambassador for her campaigning efforts on gender equality and environmental causes. Photo: Paul Wilkinson

Copyright (c) Paul Wilkinson 2016

A Norwich teenager has been recognised as a social action ambassador for her campaigning efforts on gender equality and environmental causes.

Taryn Everdeen is one of fifty young people celebrated as #iwill campaign ambassadors for making outstanding contributions to their communities.

The 18-year-old has been involved in multiple social action projects focused on gender equality, the environment and campaigning to raise awareness of reusable menstrual products, and described the feeling of helping others through her campaigning as "incredible".

The cohort of ambassadors was recognised at a special event at the University of Birmingham, on Friday, October 4, where the campaign highlighted what needs to be done to grow the power of young people to make a difference.

Miss Everdeen said: "The feeling that I've been able to help people through my social action, maybe even change lives, is just incredible.

"I've always felt a deep need to be part of significant, lasting change.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm now involved in multiple social action projects, which started when I helped run the Women of the World festival.

"Building on that momentum, a group of us set up Girl Up Norwich, a branch of the UN Foundation's Girl Up."

And Rania Marandos, chief executive of Step Up to Serve, which coordinates the #iwill campaign, said: "Stories like these demonstrate the difference any individual can make early in life.

"Young people all across the UK are reaching out to members of their communities - peers, parents, teachers, youth workers - to create positive change together through campaigning, mentoring, fundraising or volunteering.

"Since 2013, #iwill has become a powerful cross-sector movement of over 1,000 organisations committed to transforming the role of young people in society."

The #iwill campaign seeks to make social action a part of life for those between 10 and 20-years-old, from all walks of life, who share a passion to help others.

Also in the new cohort of ambassadors is Lanai Collis-Phillips, from Ipswich, who volunteers for Women Against Sexual Exploitation and Violence Speak Up (WASSUP) for the last three years. She is part of a team of 35 young women who raise awareness of domestic abuse, child abuse and sexual violence.

Most Read

Cyclist death prompts campaign to slash speed limit on “racetrack” road

Police appeal where cyclist Kenneth Cobourne was killed in an accident on the B1077 between Diss and Shelfanger. Picture: Simon Parkin

TEAM NEWS: Can it get any worse for Norwich City boss Daniel Farke?

Todd Cantwell missed two days training for Norwich City with a hamstring problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Car flipped onto side outside Norwich police station

A car was flipped onto its side on Sprowston Road in Norwich last night. Picture: Archant

Thetford murder: Witnesses’ shock at stabbing as police remain on scene

An ambulance at the scene where a man is believed to have been stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car flipped onto side outside Norwich police station

A car was flipped onto its side on Sprowston Road in Norwich last night. Picture: Archant

MATCHDAY LIVE: Canaries trying to get back on track against Aston Villa

Norwich City midfielder Marco Stiepermann, pictured during last month's victory over Manchester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Bullish Farke has a message for the doubters

Emi Buendia will be a key figure in Norwich City's attacking play against Aston Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ryan Walsh gets off to flying start in chase for pot of gold

A delighted Ryan Walsh after his victory over Hairon Socarras Picture: Mark Hewlett

Probe continues into theft of milk from Norwich primary school

CCTV of suspects following theft of milk at Edith Cavell Academy. PIC: Supplied by Edith Cavell Academy.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists