Norwich teenage girl recognised for social action campaigns

A Norwich teenager has been recognised as a social action ambassador for her campaigning efforts on gender equality and environmental causes.

A Norwich teenager has been recognised as a social action ambassador for her campaigning efforts on gender equality and environmental causes.

Taryn Everdeen is one of fifty young people celebrated as #iwill campaign ambassadors for making outstanding contributions to their communities.

The 18-year-old has been involved in multiple social action projects focused on gender equality, the environment and campaigning to raise awareness of reusable menstrual products, and described the feeling of helping others through her campaigning as "incredible".

The cohort of ambassadors was recognised at a special event at the University of Birmingham, on Friday, October 4, where the campaign highlighted what needs to be done to grow the power of young people to make a difference.

Miss Everdeen said: "The feeling that I've been able to help people through my social action, maybe even change lives, is just incredible.

"I've always felt a deep need to be part of significant, lasting change.

"I'm now involved in multiple social action projects, which started when I helped run the Women of the World festival.

"Building on that momentum, a group of us set up Girl Up Norwich, a branch of the UN Foundation's Girl Up."

And Rania Marandos, chief executive of Step Up to Serve, which coordinates the #iwill campaign, said: "Stories like these demonstrate the difference any individual can make early in life.

"Young people all across the UK are reaching out to members of their communities - peers, parents, teachers, youth workers - to create positive change together through campaigning, mentoring, fundraising or volunteering.

"Since 2013, #iwill has become a powerful cross-sector movement of over 1,000 organisations committed to transforming the role of young people in society."

The #iwill campaign seeks to make social action a part of life for those between 10 and 20-years-old, from all walks of life, who share a passion to help others.

Also in the new cohort of ambassadors is Lanai Collis-Phillips, from Ipswich, who volunteers for Women Against Sexual Exploitation and Violence Speak Up (WASSUP) for the last three years. She is part of a team of 35 young women who raise awareness of domestic abuse, child abuse and sexual violence.