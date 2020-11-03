Search

Norwich teen sets challenge after running every day in 2020 for charity

PUBLISHED: 06:31 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 06:31 03 November 2020

Tallulah Houghton, from Thorpe St Andrew, is asking people in Norfolk to run every day in December for charity. Picture: Caroline Houghton

A Norwich teenager who has run every day so far in 2020 has urged people in Norfolk to follow her lead.

Tallulah Houghton, from Thorpe St Andrew, has run at least 1km a day in 2020 for charity Nelson's Journey. Picture: Caroline HoughtonTallulah Houghton, from Thorpe St Andrew, has run at least 1km a day in 2020 for charity Nelson's Journey. Picture: Caroline Houghton

Tallulah Houghton, 14, from Thorpe St Andrew, has run at least 1km each day since the start of the year to fundraise for Nelson’s Journey.

But for the final month, the Thorpe St Andrew School student has asked others to set their own 1km a day challenge and donate to her Just Giving page, using the hashtag #teamtallulah.

Tallulah said: “I feel motivated when I get donations and I think about what the money’s going towards.

“It would be really nice to know there are other people doing it as I reach the end of the challenge in December.

“It would really help me finish on a high.”

So far, Tallulah has raised more than £700 but hopes to reach £1,000.

To donate visit https://bit.ly/3oTd3no

