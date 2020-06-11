Search

Advanced search

‘Facial treatments will be higher risk’ - Beauty industry ‘unclear’ when business can resume

PUBLISHED: 06:30 13 June 2020

Polly Vincent is the owner of Enhance Cosmetic Clinic, in Pakefield, which specialises in permanent makeup and dermal filler. Photo: Polly Vincent

Polly Vincent is the owner of Enhance Cosmetic Clinic, in Pakefield, which specialises in permanent makeup and dermal filler. Photo: Polly Vincent

Polly Vincent

Many of us are looking forward to feeling a bit more glam as lockdown is lifted. As businesses start to reopen, some professions which involve being in close contact with others have been given little guidance.

Reporter EMILY THOMSON spoke with the people who give us that feel good factor.

Polly Vincent is the owner of Enhance Cosmetic Clinic, in Pakefield, which specialises in permanent makeup and dermal filler. Photo: Polly VincentPolly Vincent is the owner of Enhance Cosmetic Clinic, in Pakefield, which specialises in permanent makeup and dermal filler. Photo: Polly Vincent

Many industries are adapting to a ‘new normal’ to keep customers safe and socially distanced, having to introduce measures that are transforming the way they work.

But what do you do if you’re a business which relies on being up close and personal?

Polly Vincent is owner of Enhance Cosmetic Clinic, in Pakefield, which specialises in permanent makeup and dermal filler.

Her treatments involve close contact with clients, and the need for social distancing has posed a problem for the business - and the industry.

Polly Vincent is the owner of Enhance Cosmetic Clinic, in Pakefield, which specialises in permanent makeup and dermal filler. Photo: Polly VincentPolly Vincent is the owner of Enhance Cosmetic Clinic, in Pakefield, which specialises in permanent makeup and dermal filler. Photo: Polly Vincent

The 32-year-old said: “It’s very difficult because everything we do is in close contact and although we always wear PPE and have strict hygiene procedures, we will have to do a lot more to ensure staff and clients are safe.

“Going back to work is going to be a lot harder for us with less clients and more time spent cleaning and decontaminating. It won’t be one in, one out and everything will have to be single use.

“But facial treatments will be a higher risk for us so anything below a face mask will most likely be the last treatment we provide.

“It will be a new normal, but we are prepared to do what we can to open safely.”

Rhia Bell is the owner of LASHES By Rhia based at Gapton Industrial Estate, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Rhia BellRhia Bell is the owner of LASHES By Rhia based at Gapton Industrial Estate, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Rhia Bell

Despite these uncertainties, Ms Vincent is looking forward to reopening and making her clients “feel good” again.

She added: “It has been really difficult because my life is my business and to have that taken away from me has been a real struggle.

“I can’t wait to open so we can give our clients that feel good factor they deserve.”

Rhia Bell, 22, owner of Lashes by Rhia, based at Gapton Industrial Estate, near Great Yarmouth, says she has a waiting list of clients desperate for a new set of lashes.

Rhia Bell is the owner of LASHES By Rhia based at Gapton Industrial Estate, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Rhia BellRhia Bell is the owner of LASHES By Rhia based at Gapton Industrial Estate, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Rhia Bell

Ms Bell said: “I now have 70 girls all needing a full set when everything reopens, and everyone wants to be the first person.

“It’s one of those things that becomes very addictive. My clients tell me having nice eyelashes gives them a confidence boost and makes them feel better with no makeup on.

“But the government haven’t given any guidance. There was speculation about re-opening in July but no one is sure.

“When I do reopen, I will be introducing new rules. I wear a mask anyway, but I will also be asking clients to wear a mask, not bring visitors to an appointment, sanitize hands and waiting in their car before they come in.”

Rhia Bell is the owner of LASHES By Rhia based at Gapton Industrial Estate, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Rhia BellRhia Bell is the owner of LASHES By Rhia based at Gapton Industrial Estate, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Rhia Bell

With her only source of income taken away, Ms Bell said it has been a difficult time.

In a bid to keep her business going, she has been creating personalised strip lashes for those who can’t go without.

Ms Bell added: “It has taken my livelihood away and it can be quite lonely when you’re used to having such a social job.

“But I have had so many lovely messages from my clients because you end up with a really close relationship with them.”

Andrew Brown is a tattooist at Indigo piercing and tattoo in Norwich. Photo: Florence Fox PhotographyAndrew Brown is a tattooist at Indigo piercing and tattoo in Norwich. Photo: Florence Fox Photography

Andrew Brown, 31, is a tattooist at Indigo piercing and tattoo on Lower Goat Lane, in Norwich, says they have no confirmed date to reopen but have set their hopes on July.

Mr Brown said: “We haven’t received any official guidance in accordance to how we will have to change, but as a studio practice we have what I consider to be a very high level of hygiene practice and work in a very clean and sterile environment.”

Mr Brown, from Peterborough, said he is uncertain how much tattooists’ services will be in demand when restrictions are lifted but said they have still been receiving enquiries.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s a hard one to judge as obviously many people haven’t been working and still have bills to pay, so I’m unsure how people are financially and if a tattoo would be their first choice,” said Mr Brown.

“But it’s been surprising and also humbling the loyalty of our customers as we are still receiving emails and messages via Instagram for both tattoos and piercings.”

All three professionals have completed extra training in Covid-19 prevention and hygiene.

Andrew Brown is a tattooist at Indigo piercing and tattoo in Norwich. Photo: Florence Fox PhotographyAndrew Brown is a tattooist at Indigo piercing and tattoo in Norwich. Photo: Florence Fox Photography

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police investigate after trees in Norwich drilled and filled with diesel

Police are appealing for information after a number of trees have been damaged at a school in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

East of England ‘R’ number is lowest in the country

On Friday, the Government Office for Science said the R value in England is 0.8-1.0. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Just one patient now being treated for coronavirus at NNUH

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Date: May 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Drive-in cinema coming to the Norfolk Showground this summer

Drive-in cinema nights are coming to the Norfolk Showground this summer Picture: Robert Powell/Music Art Study

See inside this unique new-build bungalow for sale for £425,000

This two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Premier Inn and police want 3m fence to stop butane-addicted beggar

The Premier Inn in Prince Of Wales Road wants a security fence to stop anti-social behaviour, including a persistent beggar. Pic: Angela Sharpe

Police hunting for driver of stolen van after crash in Norfolk village

Police are hunting the driver of a stolen vehicle. Picture: James Bass

Kayaks stolen from garden next to River Waveney

Ditchingham, along the River Waveney. Information is being sought after two kayaks were stolen. Picture: Andrew Atterwill

Norfolk man charged with drug supply after £30k of heroin seized

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Overnight closures for Norwich’s ring road moved after weather delayed work

Roadworks on Norwich's ring road at Colman Road. Pic: Archant.
Drive 24