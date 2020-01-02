Search

Advanced search

Takeaway which was given zero hygiene rating bounces back with new score

PUBLISHED: 10:41 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:41 02 January 2020

Mega Munch in Norwich, on Magdalen Road. Photo: Archant

Mega Munch in Norwich, on Magdalen Road. Photo: Archant

Archant

A Norwich takeaway which was told to urgently improve its food hygiene has upped its rating in a reinspection.

In August, Norwich City Council food hygiene inspectors gave Mega Munch and Sea World Fish Bar, on Magdalen Road, a one-star rating and ordered it to improve.

It came roughly 18 months after its manager Erkan Gulbahce admitted a string of food hygiene and safety related breaches in relation to Mega Munch.

In October, when the report was published, Mr Gulbahce said they had made improvements and were waiting for a new inspection.

You may also want to watch:

And in November, inspectors revisited and found improvements, giving the takeaway a new four-star rating.

In the report, the inspector noted improvements and said the business needed to have a "good track record to achieve a higher rating".

They said areas of the business were "very clean".

Overall, they were given a score of 20, putting them in the 'good', four, category.

Most Read

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Man in hospital after fire destroys thatched cottage roof

The cottage on The Street in Halvergate which was damaged by fire on New Year's Day 2020. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Four under investigation still as probe continues into Norwich brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Game over for Patrick Roberts at Norwich City

Manchester City loanee Patrick Roberts is on the way at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Same old waffle’: trains cancelled on day of ticket price rises

Trains between Norwich and London were cancelled as rail fare increases came into force. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Drink-driver rolls car 30 minutes into New Year

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving just before 12.30pm in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Car crashes into house in early hours of New Year’s Day

A house has been damaged by a car following an incident in Gloucester Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Historic wall that collapsed into park to be rebuilt

The Nunnery Wall next to Diss Park shortly after it collapsed. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man in hospital after fire destroys thatched cottage roof

The cottage on The Street in Halvergate which was damaged by fire on New Year's Day 2020. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Game over for Patrick Roberts at Norwich City

Manchester City loanee Patrick Roberts is on the way at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Takeaway which was given zero hygiene rating bounces back with new score

Mega Munch in Norwich, on Magdalen Road. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists