Takeaway which was given zero hygiene rating bounces back with new score

A Norwich takeaway which was told to urgently improve its food hygiene has upped its rating in a reinspection.

In August, Norwich City Council food hygiene inspectors gave Mega Munch and Sea World Fish Bar, on Magdalen Road, a one-star rating and ordered it to improve.

It came roughly 18 months after its manager Erkan Gulbahce admitted a string of food hygiene and safety related breaches in relation to Mega Munch.

In October, when the report was published, Mr Gulbahce said they had made improvements and were waiting for a new inspection.

And in November, inspectors revisited and found improvements, giving the takeaway a new four-star rating.

In the report, the inspector noted improvements and said the business needed to have a "good track record to achieve a higher rating".

They said areas of the business were "very clean".

Overall, they were given a score of 20, putting them in the 'good', four, category.