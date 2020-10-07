From dentistry to diners - how man swapped career plan to run sushi restaurant

Ali Zandi, owner of Ciscoe's in Ber Street, Norwich, with their famous freestyle platter. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

When Ali Zandi moved to Norwich six years ago from the Netherlands, his goal was to become a dental hygienist.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ciscoe's freestyle platter. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Ciscoe's freestyle platter. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

But two and a half years ago, he found himself instead at the start of the steepest of learning curves - running his own restaurant.

The 28-year-old had been faced with challenges in his journey to dentistry, and it was while working at a Norfolk restaurant, at Christmas, that he met the previous owner of Ciscoe’s sushi restaurant in Norwich.

Ali Zandi, owner of Ciscoe's in Ber Street, Norwich, with their famous freestyle platter. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Ali Zandi, owner of Ciscoe's in Ber Street, Norwich, with their famous freestyle platter. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Impressed by his service, Mr Zandi was later offered work there and, after it went well, the chance to take over the Ber Street restaurant.

“I didn’t have any experience but I think sometimes what’s meant to be is meant to be,” he said. “I feel like I’m in the right place. I’m excited about what I do.

Ciscoe's freestyle platter. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Ciscoe's freestyle platter. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

“I didn’t have any idea about anything, about payments, anything. All I had was a feeling of ‘I can do this’.”

With a transition plan in place, Mr Zandi was soon in charge, opening for the first time on Chinese New Year 2018.

Ali Zandi, owner of Ciscoe's in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Ali Zandi, owner of Ciscoe's in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

“We had a record day,” he said. “And the only thing I did was the service. I thought if we can do this every single time we can do this.”

Now ahead of that plan, Mr Zandi, who lives just outside Norwich, has seen an increase in bookings and takeaways and growing demand for occasions and parties.

Ali Zandi, owner of Ciscoe's in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Ali Zandi, owner of Ciscoe's in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

An eye for opportunities has seen the business focus on clever marketing - prior to the pandemic, Ciscoe’s ran sushi classes with David Lloyd gyms, hosted a sell-out vegan sushi event (Mr Zandi said they’ve seen a huge increase in the number of vegan diners) with the River Green Cafe in Trowse and has recently launched a YouTube channel.

It’s headed up by chef Francisco ‘Cisco’ Papica, who shows viewers how to create some of his dishes, including a new fish and chip inspired sushi.

Ciscoe's in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Ciscoe's in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

For Mr Zandi, the rapid rise in responsibilty has meant looking for role models where he can find them - and nothing has been more influential than football, in particular the leadership style of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

“I compare everything in life with football,” he said, describing head chef Cisco as his restaurant’s captain and saying that their success comes down to team work.

Ciscoe's in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Ciscoe's in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

But the industry has, over the last six months, been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Zandi said it had been tough, with the business down from opening 70 hours a week to 20, having to adapt to the new 10pm curfew and, like many other restaurants, seeing an increasing number of no-show diners.

Ciscoe's in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Ciscoe's in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

“It is more difficult now,” he said, “and I don’t know what’s going to happen in the next few months, but I believe you have to see the positive in everything.”

As an example of that spirit, he said coronavirus had taught him more about saving money than anything else could, adding that despite the hurdles he remained optimistic for the business’ future.

Ciscoe's in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Ciscoe's in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Looking forward, his priority is to expand on the restaurant’s freestyle sushi - intricately presented platters of nigiri and maki sushi tailored to each customer, allowing for preferences and personal taste.

Diners can set a price, tell the team their preferences or dislikes and wait for their custom plate to arrive.

Ali Zandi, owner of Ciscoe's with his staff. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Ali Zandi, owner of Ciscoe's with his staff. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

“Freestyle is us creating art on a plate in a very different way,” he said, “on glass, wood or bamboo. It’s always different. When it comes to the table the first reaction is ‘wow’ and that ‘wow’ has given me encouragement to do even more.

“It’s about the chefs’ creativity - sometimes there is food even I don’t know about.”

Ciscoe's in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Ciscoe's in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

He said they were hoping to have new, personalised boards designed by a local producer, and is even looking into dry ice to increase the drama of the platters.

• To sign up to our fortnightly food and drink newsletter, please click here.

Ciscoe's in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Ciscoe's in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Freestyle Platter at Ciscoe's in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Freestyle Platter at Ciscoe's in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa