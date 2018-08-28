Norwich fans urged to help fans’ group put on its ‘biggest display’ yet

Andrew Lawn, Along Come Norwich fan site co-founder and Norwich City fans' march before the Norwich City and Ipswich Town derby on February 18 2018. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE SOPHIE WYLLIE

Norwich City fans heading to Carrow Road for Sunday’s East Anglian Derby have been urged to help a supporters group “put on our biggest display to date”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Supporters group Along Come Norwich are looking to put on a display that will “cover the entire Lower Barclay” and supporters are being urged to be in their seats by 11.45am in order to “create the best visual impact possible”.

Fans have been urged to bring scarves to hold up and twirl as well as wave flags for “maximum impact”.

The Barclay End Norwich supporters group tweeted: “Prior to Sunday’s derby Barclay End Norwich, along with @AlongComeNodge, will be putting on our biggest display to date. The display will cover the entire Lower Barclay and we urge supporters to be in their seats by 11:45 in order to create the best visual impact possible.”

They also tweeted that the club will be closing off some entrances from the concourse onto the terrace during the display, so advised fans to be in their seats in good time.

Meanwhile former City striker Iwan Roberts is taking over the matchday programme for Sunday’s clash against Ipswich.

A special, bumper 116-page OTBC will be a one-off £4 for the game, with £1 from every programme sold going directly to a fan-driven crowdfunder to raise money for more flags and banners inside Carrow Road.

The campaign has been led by local fan groups Along Come Norwich and Barclay End Norwich.

As well as Roberts’ takeover, there will also be a special eight-page Norwich City Legends pull-out featuring interviews with the likes of Jeremy Goss, Darren Huckerby and Bryan Gunn.

Along Come Norwich and Barclay End Norwich’s crowdfunder has raised over £8,000 so far, with all of the money helping them to keep Carrow Road decked out in banners and flags.

Ben Kensell, Norwich City’s chief operating officer, said: “Everyone at the Club has been blown away by the efforts of Along Come Norwich and Barclay End Norwich to get Carrow Road looking amazing this season.

“We’re delighted to be able to contribute to the fund through £1 from every programme sale against Ipswich, and we hope everyone coming to the game will support the fan groups in their efforts.”