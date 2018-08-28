Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norwich fans urged to help fans’ group put on its ‘biggest display’ yet

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 February 2019

Andrew Lawn, Along Come Norwich fan site co-founder and Norwich City fans' march before the Norwich City and Ipswich Town derby on February 18 2018. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Andrew Lawn, Along Come Norwich fan site co-founder and Norwich City fans' march before the Norwich City and Ipswich Town derby on February 18 2018. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

SOPHIE WYLLIE

Norwich City fans heading to Carrow Road for Sunday’s East Anglian Derby have been urged to help a supporters group “put on our biggest display to date”.

Supporters group Along Come Norwich are looking to put on a display that will “cover the entire Lower Barclay” and supporters are being urged to be in their seats by 11.45am in order to “create the best visual impact possible”.

Fans have been urged to bring scarves to hold up and twirl as well as wave flags for “maximum impact”.

The Barclay End Norwich supporters group tweeted: “Prior to Sunday’s derby Barclay End Norwich, along with @AlongComeNodge, will be putting on our biggest display to date. The display will cover the entire Lower Barclay and we urge supporters to be in their seats by 11:45 in order to create the best visual impact possible.”

They also tweeted that the club will be closing off some entrances from the concourse onto the terrace during the display, so advised fans to be in their seats in good time.

Meanwhile former City striker Iwan Roberts is taking over the matchday programme for Sunday’s clash against Ipswich.

A special, bumper 116-page OTBC will be a one-off £4 for the game, with £1 from every programme sold going directly to a fan-driven crowdfunder to raise money for more flags and banners inside Carrow Road.

The campaign has been led by local fan groups Along Come Norwich and Barclay End Norwich.

As well as Roberts’ takeover, there will also be a special eight-page Norwich City Legends pull-out featuring interviews with the likes of Jeremy Goss, Darren Huckerby and Bryan Gunn.

Along Come Norwich and Barclay End Norwich’s crowdfunder has raised over £8,000 so far, with all of the money helping them to keep Carrow Road decked out in banners and flags.

Ben Kensell, Norwich City’s chief operating officer, said: “Everyone at the Club has been blown away by the efforts of Along Come Norwich and Barclay End Norwich to get Carrow Road looking amazing this season.

“We’re delighted to be able to contribute to the fund through £1 from every programme sale against Ipswich, and we hope everyone coming to the game will support the fan groups in their efforts.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Human remains thought to have been found after building fire

Police remain on the scene at Victory Road Picture: ARCHANT

Woman with £15,000 gambling debt found dead six days after no-one heard from her

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

More than 150 households without power

Households in the Thetford area have been affected by power cuts this morning, PHOTO: UK Power Network

Hundreds of new beds needed at ‘absolutely overflowing’ hospital

Mark Davies, outgoing chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

School loses fight for survival after failing to find emergency funding

St Nicholas House Prep School, North Walsham. The company behind the school has gone into liquidation after the school closed in December. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from today as chain ceases trading

A busy Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth during the last few weeks of the summer holidays. Hollywood Cinema. August 2014. Picture: James Bass

Morrisons manager stole from store after online gambling led to £64,000 debt

Morrisons in Gorleston, where Mark James was a senior manager. Photo: Andy Darnell

Small village with one school and no doctor’s surgery could see extra homes

A planning application for 40 homes at Bawdeswell has been submitted for approval. Picture: James Bass

Infant school handed warning notice as governors resign en masse

Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich

Woman with £15,000 gambling debt found dead six days after no-one heard from her

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists