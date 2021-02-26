Norwich student creates amazing City Hall replica... on Minecraft
- Credit: Abigail Nicholson
It is where decisions that shape the future of Norwich are made.
And now, one of the most revered pieces of architecture in the city centre has been shaped itself - albeit in digital form.
A Norwich-based student has spent three days creating the instantly-recognisable City Hall on the building game Minecraft.
The student, who did not wish to be named to "let the project speak for itself" is a long-time fan of the game, having started to play it in 2013.
But after seeing few other attempts at recreating sights of Norwich, he decided to pay homage to the Fine City himself.
He said: "My first attempt at the city was around 2014 and it was mediocre at best. I began making more realistic and proper building projects some time around 2017.
"Living in Norwich, I decided to see if many local landmarks had been made in the game, but found nothing except for a few old recreations of Carrow Road.
"City Hall seemed a good choice to build, being one of the more prominent buildings in the city, with the market in front."
The Minecrafter added that he had been inspired by the Campuscraft project - a community on the game which is building the University of East Anglia campus.
And his likeness of City Hall is uncanny, reproducing the iconic building in meticulous buildings.
He added: "More of Norwich might be built in the future. Some of my ideas include a small-scale replica of Anglia Square, to take a break from large, detailed replicas.
"So far, I've had some very positive feedback, such as from the r/Norwich community on Reddit.
"I'm happy that the project has been able to brighten up somebody's day, even just a little."
As well as sharing pictures of the project on social media the student, who lives in the NR3 area of Norwich, has created a blog where he publishes his creations.
Minecraft is a Swedish-made computer game, which allows players either to go on adventures or create buildings and has been credited with boosting school students' creativity, problem solving skills and teamwork.
The student's blog can be found at premiumminecrafttcom