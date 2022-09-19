PICTURES: Norwich streets deserted as county stops for Queen's funeral
- Credit: Peter Walsh
Norfolk stopped for the funeral of the Queen with the normally bustling streets of Norwich left empty but for a handful of people.
Gentleman’s Walk and London Street, normally thronged with Monday morning crowds, were instead all but deserted.
Supermarkets, fashion stores and cinemas were among those to shut their doors with many instead displaying tributes to the Queen and notices explaining they were closed as a mark of respect.
Only a handful of shops were open in the centre of Norwich with normally busy streets including Red Lion Street eerily empty.
Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Lidl and Aldi were among those closing their supermarket stores for the day.
Other high street retailers, such as Marks & Spencer and Primark, were also closed for the day.
Cinema chains such as Cineworld, which runs Norwich’s Cinema City, and Odeon kept their venues shut.
Most pubs in the city centre were also closed. Pub group JD Wetherspoon said the majority of its pubs would only open from about 1pm, after the funeral takes place.