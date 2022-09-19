PICTURES: Norwich streets deserted as county stops for Queen's funeral

Gentleman's Walk in Norwich empty for the Queen's funeral - Credit: Peter Walsh

Norfolk stopped for the funeral of the Queen with the normally bustling streets of Norwich left empty but for a handful of people.

Gentleman’s Walk and London Street, normally thronged with Monday morning crowds, were instead all but deserted.

Near empty Red Lion Street in Norwich during the Queen's funeral - Credit: Peter Walsh

Notice in Fatface on Gentleman's Walk in Norwich about the closure for the Queen's funeral - Credit: Peter Walsh

Supermarkets, fashion stores and cinemas were among those to shut their doors with many instead displaying tributes to the Queen and notices explaining they were closed as a mark of respect.

Only a handful of shops were open in the centre of Norwich with normally busy streets including Red Lion Street eerily empty.

Near empty Castle Meadow in Norwich during the Queen's funeral - Credit: Peter Walsh

Timberhill empty during the Queen's funeral - Credit: Peter Walsh

Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Lidl and Aldi were among those closing their supermarket stores for the day.

Other high street retailers, such as Marks & Spencer and Primark, were also closed for the day.

Cinema chains such as Cineworld, which runs Norwich’s Cinema City, and Odeon kept their venues shut.

Most pubs in the city centre were also closed. Pub group JD Wetherspoon said the majority of its pubs would only open from about 1pm, after the funeral takes place.

Tribute to the Queen outside The Murderers pub on Timberhill - Credit: Peter Walsh

Near empty Castle Meadow in Norwich during the Queen's funeral - Credit: Peter Walsh

Notice in WH Smiths on Gentleman's Walk in Norwich about the closure for the Queen's funeral - Credit: Peter Walsh



