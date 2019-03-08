Search

Work begins to transform Norwich street into film set for Netflix production

PUBLISHED: 16:04 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 31 May 2019

Work has begun to transform Elm Hill, in Norwich, into a film set for an upcoming Netflix production. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Victoria Pertusa

Work has begun to transform a Norwich street into a film set for an upcoming Netflix production, which is due to start filming next week.

Victorian-style props and shop fronts have been installed along Elm Hill for the filming of Jingle Jangle, a musical produced by singer John Legend.

The historic quarter of Norwich acts as the perfect backdrop for the period film, which will star Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker.

The David E Talbert-directed film will follow a toy maker as he struggles to get his magical new invention to work in time for Christmas.

On Friday, production staff have been hard at work changing the modern quaint shops along Elm Hill into a 19th century high street.

Fake bags of cured meat hang outside a make-shift butcher's shop, beside a green grocers, bakery and fishmongers.

To complete the Christmas feel of the film, fake snow will be laid on the ground on Sunday, according to production staff on set.

Filming is due to begin on Tuesday but the roads in the surrounding area will be closed from Saturday for 10 days.

From June 1, Elm Hill, Princes Street, The Monastery, Tombland Alley and Waggon and Horses Lane will be shut until Monday, June 10.

Redwell Street will be closed from its junction with St Georges Street to its junction with St Andrew Street.

Wensum Street and Fye Bridge Street, which lead onto Magdalen Street, will also be shut from 9.05am until 4.15pm over the period, with diversions for cars via Palace Street, Whitefriars and Fishergate.

Business owners who have been affected by the filming have said they are being compensation financially.

Duncan McKeown, owner of The Games Room on Elm Hill, said his store frontage is being transformed into a newsagent's.

He said: "We are all being adequately compensated for it, but it might be a bit of trouble for some residents living here I imagine."

Paul Murawski, of Elm Hill Collectables and The Stamp Corner, said: "I think it's quite good for Elm Hill and I don't see how it will be a problem.

"They want to use part of our premises to watch a snowball fight from, while Stamp Corner will be turned into an ironmongers."

