Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Opinion

The Norwich streaker - why I did it

PUBLISHED: 16:07 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 13 August 2019

The Norwich streaker was removed by stewards Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich streaker was removed by stewards Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

What was he thinking? Liz Nice wondered when she saw the Norwich streaker at Anfield on Friday. Fortunately, he got in touch to explain...

It was the craziest moment of the Premier League's opening weekend and it was a Norwich man who pulled it off, or rather pulled his clothes off and gave 54,000 Liverpool and Norwich fans a proper eyeful.

Grant Sleight, 29, was the Norwich streaker who ran across the pitch at Anfield on Friday night just after Pukki's goal and we were all left wondering - why?

Was he drunk? He must have been under the influence, surely?

"Absolutely not", said Mr Sleight, who is from Norwich.

"I hadn't touched a drop of anything. I just decided I was going to do it, I told my friends I was going to do it, and so, I did."

Rather like the epitaph on the Bill Shankly statue - 'He made the people happy' - Grant's only motivation was a bit of people pleasing and judging by the faces of the Norwich fans as he made his rather ungamely dash across the pitch in the 65th minute, he largely succeeded.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Sleight explained that he hadn't meant to keep his shorts around his ankles for the entire streak but unfortunately, although he untied them, they didn't fall off as he had planned because the elastic was rather more robust than expected.

"It's a strange feeling when you're actually doing it," Mr Sleight added. "It's not a buzz, I can tell you that. I felt sick, to be honest. But once you've started, well, you've got to go with it, haven't you?"

Mr Sleight stressed that he was very careful to keep away from the players - "I wanted it to be very clear that there was no danger and that it was just a spontaneous moment and I was just doing it for a laugh".

He was aware of what the consequences would be - he spent the night in the police station - "Although it wasn't too bad and I got a bowl of Kelloggs in the morning."

He has also been banned from Anfield for five years, he says, and is in line for a £5,000 fine which he hopes to be able to pay in instalments.

Even so, there are no regrets.

"You can be a sheep all your life or you can do something," he said. "And hopefully I made people smile. Someone's got to do it, Liz, although I wouldn't encourage anyone else to do the same!"

Read Liz's column about the streak here

Most Read

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Drivers warned roundabout will be completely closed over bank holiday weekend

The Fiveways roundabout in Earlham Road, Norwich, will be completely shut over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Norwich City fans queuing for West Ham game seats express frustration at new membership system

Norwich City fans queueing at Carrow Road for West Ham tickets. Picture Bethany Whymark.

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

Most Read

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Music venue to become new home for away fans before Norwich City games

A popular music venue is to become the new home for away fans before Norwich City games this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

‘Paul lived for today’ - Tribute to motorcyclist after fatal crash

Paul Siely, who was originally from Happisburgh in Norfolk, died in a road traffic collision in Woolpit near Borley Green, Suffolk, on August 9, 2019. Picture: Suffolk Police

Man had dentures stuck in throat for eight days after routine surgery

A 72-year-old man's dentures were stuck in his throat after an operation and not found for eight days. Pictured, an X-ray of the man's neck. Photo: BMJ Case Reports 2019

Eating disorder treatment has come a long way since ‘brutal’ methods - but future still daunting, admits charity boss

Nancy Pearce OBE, founder of Beat and chief executive Andrew Radford celebrate the 30th anniversary of the charity. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists