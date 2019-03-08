Department store donates £10,000 to cancer charity's support centre appeal

A Norwich department store has donated £10,000 to a local cancer charity to help fund its new support centre in the city.

The Big C's Nearer to Home Appeal was launched last week to raise £500,000 to create a cancer support centre on Dereham Road.

The new facility aims to provide cancer sufferers with care closer to home and away from hospital surroundings.

As part of a fundraising initiative launched in 2017, Norwich retailer Jarrold has now donated £10,000 to the Big C's appeal.

Carole Slaughter, marketing manager for retail and events at Jarrold, said: "It's not easy to think about whether ourselves or our loved ones will need this kind of service in the future, but it's important to know it's there if we do.

"Those who have needed to use Big C's centres well understand their value, often describing them as a lifeline in very difficult times. It is sadly not a service available in many areas across the country and we are very lucky to have this support available in Norfolk."

The charity's new facility will complement its existing acute support centre in the grounds of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Some of the proposed features of the new centre include a bright space for exercise classes, a large workshop kitchen to enable food and nutrition demonstrations, a light and calm central seating area, private rooms for one-to-one counselling and a sensory wellbeing garden.

Dr Chris Bushby, chief executive at Big C, said: "Following treatment, or when not attending appointments, we know that many people want to access this kind of support away from a hospital site. "Our vision for a new Big C cancer support centre in the heart of Norwich will make a tremendous difference to these people's lives."

In 2017, Jarrold staff challenged themselves to help transform people's lives by raising funds for three charities: The Big C, The Prince's Trust and EACH Nook Appeal.

To donate to Big C's Nearer to Home Appeal online, visit nearertohome.co.uk or donate £10 by texting BIGC to 70191.

Alternatively, cheques made payable to Big C (Ref. Nearer to Home) can be sent to: Big C, Centrum, Norwich Research Park, Colney Lane, Norwich, N74 7UG.

For more information about the charity, visit www.big-c.co.uk