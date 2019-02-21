Search

Do you recognise these voices? Norwich statues brought to life by celebrities and city folk

21 February, 2019 - 13:29
Competition winners Amelia Platt and Tom Carver with Snap the Dragon. Picture: Steve-Hunt

The voices of two Norwich statues have been chosen after hundreds of people from across the county entered a competition to join Stephen Fry and Olivia Coleman in voicing them.

Competition winner Amelia Platt and Alice Whitney from Creative Nation with Snap. Picture: Steve HuntCompetition winner Amelia Platt and Alice Whitney from Creative Nation with Snap. Picture: Steve Hunt

Talking Statues is year-long project which brings Norwich UNESCO City of Literature to life through its statues.

Creative Nation and the Norwich-based National Centre for Writing launched an open competition for children and adults to write a short tale for the Snap the Dragon statue at the Bridewell Museum and for the ‘Missing statue’ at the Church of St John Maddermarket.

Amelia Platt, 16, from Litcham School and Tom Carver, an actor, will lend their voices to the statues.

Stephen Fry has written and voiced the statue of Lord Nelson and Olivia Coleman has provided the voice for Julian of Norwich.

Miss Platt said: “I hope people enjoy listening to Snap’s story as much as I enjoyed writing it.

“I’m so excited to have won this competition and can’t wait for people to hear my monologue for Snap.”

Here is the full list of statues and their voices;

•Lord Nelson: written and voiced by Stephen Fry

•Mother Julian: written by Sarah Perry, voiced by Olivia Coleman

•Amelia Opie: written by Megan Bradbury, voiced by Zoe Telford

•Thomas Browne: written by George Szirtes, voiced by Adam Buxton

•Peter the Wild Boy: written by Alexander Gordon Smith, voiced by Keith Skipper

•Will Kemp: written and voiced by Luke Wright

•City Hall Lions: written by Carl Minns, voiced by the Nimmo Twins

•Peace Statues: written and voiced by Molly Naylor

•Snap the Norwich Dragon: written by Amelia Platt voiced by Joe Darybshire

•Missing Statue at St John’s Church at Maddermarket: written by Tom Carver, voiced by Helen McDermott

