Rudolf set to make an appearance at Norwich Station

Norwich Train Station is to be transformed into a winter wonderland in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

It won’t just be rail passengers dashing through Norwich station this Friday, Blitzen, Rudolf and Dancer will also make an appearance as the station prepares to host its first ever Christmas market.

The fair, which is being sponsored by the East of England Co-op will be located on the station concourse and will feature stalls selling a variety of local produce, arts and crafts.

Nicola Garwood Greater Anglia’s welcome host, who has organised the event, said, “We’re really excited to host our first Christmas Market - complete with reindeer and choir - and would like to thank the Co-Op for their support.”

During the event, Norwich station staff will be fundraising for the Alzheimer’s Society, the station’s chosen charity for the year.

The market will run from 1-7pm on Friday December 14, the reindeer will be present from 1-5pm.