Why a tightrope walker was spotted at Norwich Station

Funambulist Chris Bullzini performs his tightrope walk at Norwich Train Station at the launch of this year's Norfolk and Norwich Festival Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Archant 2019

There were raised eyebrows at Norwich Station on Thursday morning as a circus performer scaled to new heights.

Funambulist Chris Bullzini performs his tightrope walk at Norwich Train Station at the launch of this year's Norfolk and Norwich Festival. He's pictured with Festival Director Daniel Brine and Head of Corporate Affairs at Greater Anglia, Jonathan Denby. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Funambulist Chris Bullzini performs his tightrope walk at Norwich Train Station at the launch of this year's Norfolk and Norwich Festival. He's pictured with Festival Director Daniel Brine and Head of Corporate Affairs at Greater Anglia, Jonathan Denby. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Wire walker Chris Bullzini gave passengers a taster of what they can expect at the launch of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival on Friday night.

To mark the start of the 17-day event, which celebrates music, art and theatre from the region and across the world, Mr Bullzini will perform a death-defying stunt.

He will go on a 230-metre long journey from Jarrold, across Norwich Market, to the top of the market accompanied by a live soundscape from 9pm.

Called The Journey, Mr Bullzini will use no harness and the performance will celebrate Norwich, its history and its people.

Funambulist Chris Bullzini performs his tightrope walk at Norwich Train Station at the launch of this year's Norfolk and Norwich Festival. Pictured is Festival Director Daniel Brine. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Funambulist Chris Bullzini performs his tightrope walk at Norwich Train Station at the launch of this year's Norfolk and Norwich Festival. Pictured is Festival Director Daniel Brine. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

At the "curtain raiser" performance on Thursday, Mr Bullzini walked across a tightrope inside the station to celebrate the relationship between the festival and travel partner Greater Anglia.

Jonathan Denby, Head of Corporate Affairs for Greater Anglia said: "Our partnership helps the festival to go from strength to strength, with a fantastic annual celebration which is fun for audiences and the local community, whilst supporting the local economy and building Norfolk and Norwich's reputation."

There is also a Class 90 locomotive named "Norfolk and Norwich Festival", which powers trains between Norwich and London, promoting the festival through Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and in the capital.

Funambulist Chris Bullzini performs his tightrope walk at Norwich Train Station at the launch of this year's Norfolk and Norwich Festival Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Funambulist Chris Bullzini performs his tightrope walk at Norwich Train Station at the launch of this year's Norfolk and Norwich Festival Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019