Anti-racism campaigners prepare for public meeting in Norwich

Norwich Stand Up To Racism is holding a public meeting. Picture: NORWICH STAND UP TO RACISM Norwich Stand Up To Racism

Anti-discrimination campaigners are set to meet in Norwich to discuss how to “build the mass movement against racism”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A protest against Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017, organised by Norwich Stand Up To Racism, outside the City Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A protest against Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017, organised by Norwich Stand Up To Racism, outside the City Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Stand Up To Racism is hosting the public meeting as a forum to share ideas about how to grow its network locally to challenge the far right, including connecting with the city’s migrant communities.

It claims there has been an “alarming growth” in far right sentiment seen in groups such as the English Defence League (EDL).

Confirmed speakers at the event at the Vauxhall Centre include Paul Holborow, a found member of the Anti Nazi League and a current member of Stand Up To Racism, and Roshan Bykes, from migrant support charity New Routes Integration.

In a Facebook page about the event, campaigners said the group had mobilised against the far right and Islamophobia locally “but needs to build a group rooted in the Trade Union and Labour movement and the migrant community and support network. Please come to this meeting and share ideas about how to build it.”

Tonight we have taken positive action in relation to a report of racially aggravated assault. Stop Hate in Norfolk. Racial slurs are totally unacceptable #SHiN #EqualityForAll #PC1749 #PS3089 pic.twitter.com/wGcTnfWPEa — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) March 27, 2019

They added: “Stand Up To Racism has for some time been calling for the broadest unity to challenge the far right whenever they mobilise.”

On Wednesday night police officers in Norwich responded to a report of racially aggravated assault, adding on Twitter that “racial slurs are totally unacceptable”.

The meeting will take place from 7pm to 9pm.