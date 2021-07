Published: 12:00 PM July 31, 2021

Residents and councillors have said they are not sure what problem is being fixed by an £800,000 city roadwork plan.

A series of changes have been approved for the St Stephens Road area of Norwich, including one-way roads, a new 20mph zone and a segregated cycle lane.

On Thursday, the transforming cities committee, which includes members of Norfolk, Norwich, Broadland and South Norfolk council, approved the plans despite members concerns.

Labour and Liberal Democrat councillors abstained from voting, saying it failed to address what residents wanted.

Labour councillor Emma Corlett, who has been engaging with residents about the plans, said: “We've had quite a lot of feedback in the last week since the final proposals were made and I still think there is an overarching feeling from a significant number of residents that they're still not quite sure what the problem is that's trying to be solved.

“Particularly as it wasn't possible to do any footpath widening on St Stephens along the side of the road that is predominantly used by students.”

Lib-dem Brian Watkins said there are "good elements" to the plan, particularly the 20mph speed limit on St Stephens Road, but said it needed to be properly police.

Mr Watkins echoed Ms Corlett's concerns about the lack of pavement widening, saying it should have been a "key element".

The plans were approved four votes for and four abstentions.

Speaking after the committee, residents in the St Stephens Road area had a mixed reaction.

Ms Barton-Shortt, a Grove Road resident, said closing the left turn to her road would make life more difficult and branded the one-way plans "ridiculous".

Fellow Grove Road residents, Olivia Campey and Will Johnson, said they were not sure they could see the benefit of the plans.

Mr Johnson said he would rather have seen the bus lane removed because it got little use out of peak hours other than catching out visitors to Norwich.

"I'm not sure why it needs to be one way," Ms Campey added.

"It seems like a bit of a waste of time and effort relative to what they could do."

Niel Campfield, a Kingsley Road resident, said it was positive to see improvements for pedestrians, but was concern about the vibrations from large vehicles going over speed bumps and its impact on the older properties.

Mr Campfield said a right turns out of Kingsley Road was already difficult and he had taken to using the Grove Road left turn to loop round, which would no longer be possible.

What's in the plans?

