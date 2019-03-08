Search

What has happened to the St Stephen’s underpass artwork of Norwich homeless man?

PUBLISHED: 16:01 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 09 March 2019

Passers-by who regularly walk through St Stephen’s underpass in Norwich will undoubtedly have come across a mural dedicated to rough sleeper Sergiusz Meges.

The art mural of Norwich homeless man Sergiusz Meges has been temporarily taken out of St Stephen's underpass. Picture: Dave HannantThe art mural of Norwich homeless man Sergiusz Meges has been temporarily taken out of St Stephen's underpass. Picture: Dave Hannant

But the recognisable face of the 29-year-old homeless man, who was found dead in the underpass in 2015, has been missing from the spot it once stood for almost a month.

Those wondering about its whereabouts need not fear - the mural was taken out temporarily for Theatre Royal’s Creative Matters - Living with Homelessness exhibition.

Artist Devin Smith, who painted the mural, said: “[Theatre Royal] reached out to me for the some existing artworks I had created for individuals in poor mental health, addiction and homelessness.”

Sergiusz Meges died as a result of the injuries he sustained on the night of 9/10 June 2015, which an inquest heard could have been from a “kick, stamp or possibly a forceful punch to the left side of the lower chest” but may also have been a fall.

The exhibition, which launched on February 1, has since ended and the mural will be placed back in the underpass.

