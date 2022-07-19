Student flats to be turned into 'second chance' homeless hostel

Plans will see Graphic House on Thorpe Road turned into a hostel for homeless people - Credit: St Martins/Getty Images

Former student accommodation in Norwich is set to be turned into a ‘second chance’ hostel for homeless people being helped to live off the streets.

Plans have been approved to convert a three-story building on Thorpe Road into a 23-bedroom supported living project.

St Martins Housing Trust, is part of Pathways Norwich that aims to find accommodation for homeless people - Credit: St Martins

Homeless charity St Martins will provide services to support those moving into the second stage hostel with people expected to stay for around 18 to 24 months before eventually being helped to live independently.

The ground floor of the three-story building will also become the new head office of the charity, which this year celebrated its 50th anniversary of helping homeless people in the city.

Maria Pratt, director of homeless services - Credit: Archant

Maria Pratt, director of homeless services, said: “St Martins have been providing solutions to prevent homelessness for 50 years and as we know the country is facing a housing crisis which is sadly reflected in the number of people we see sleeping on our streets locally.

“It also means that it can take much longer to find someone that permanent home and therefore we are excited to bring on a new project that will offer a home in excellent quality accommodation for up to 23 people while we find them a more permanent housing arrangement.”

23 people will stay for around 18 to 24 months before eventually being helped to live independently - Credit: Google

Charities have warned Norfolk could be facing an increasing homeless crisis amid soaring cost of living pressures that have already led to a surge in demand for temporary accommodation.

Since being founded in 1972, St Martins has helped more than 25,000 people who were sleeping rough, homeless or facing housing crisis.

The new project will complement Bishopbridge House, its existing 'direct access' hostel on Gas Hill that provides emergency short-term accommodation and support.

Medium term second stage housing and support is currently provided at various locations across the city.

A lounge at Bishopbridge House, a direct access hostel that accomodates 33 people - Credit: St Martins

The new hostel has been approved by Norwich City Council.

A council report states: “The proposal is considered to contribute positively to social cohesion and wellbeing of the wider society by providing the homeless with opportunities to address their situation and increase their opportunities.”

The plans drew three objections from members of the public.

Permission was granted subject to seven conditions including an approved management plan, CCTV and new external lighting.