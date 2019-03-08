Spitfire to pass through skies over Norwich

Spitfire at SaxonAir in Norwich. A Spitfire will be involved in a flypast over the city the weekend before the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

People in Norwich will be treated to a flypast from a vintage aircraft this weekend.

According to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Facebook page, a Spitfire will be travelling over the city at around 3.50pm on Sunday, June 2.

The aircraft will be on its way to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

The flypast comes days before the UK marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day, one of the most memorable moments of the Second World War and among the most successful large-scale invasions in military history.