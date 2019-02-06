Search

Pension equality group to welcome MP to meeting

06 February, 2019 - 22:31
Norwich South MP Clive Lewis

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis

PA Wire/PA Images

A pension equality group will welcome a Norwich MP to answer questions at their next meeting.

The Norfolk Broads PAIN (Pension Action in Norfolk) group will hold its next event on February 16, at Cinema City in Norwich, between 10.30am and 1pm.

Clive Lewis, Labour MP for Norwich South, will answer questions on pension equality, and former Anglia TV presenter Helen McDermott, who has been affected by the changes to the state pension age, will also attend.

The group, which has more than 170 members, campaigns against the increase in state pension age for women born in the 1950s.

It is claimed across Norfolk as many as 45,000 1950s born women are affected by these pension changes. A judicial review into the changes is due to be heard in June.

To find out more email norfolkbraodspension@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/groups/norfolkbroadsPAIN/

