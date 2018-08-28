Norwich South MP Clive Lewis to appear on BBC Question Time after ‘suicide’ controversy - with unlikely defender Julia Hartley-Brewer

Clive Lewis pictured in the House of Commons seemingly mimicking shooting himself in the mouth. Photo: House of Commons Archant

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis, who attracted controversy this week when he was accused of mocking suicide, will appear on BBC Question Time tonight.

And, among the panellists who will join the Labour MP on the BBC One show is Julia Hartley-Brewer, the right-wing radio presenter and commentator who defended Mr Lewis amid this week’s furore.

Other panellists are Northern Ireland secretary Karen Bradley, Iceland Foods Group managing director Richard Walker and Trevor Phillips, writer, broadcaster and former chairman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

Mr Lewis was this week filmed simulating shooting himself in the mouth during a debate in the House of Commons.

The footage – which has been widely shared on social media – drew criticism online, which accusations that he was mocking suicide.

Mr Lewis was reacting to a Conservative MP intervening while his Labour colleague Anneliese Dodds made a speech during a debate on the Finance Bill.

But Ms Hartley-Brewer, was one of those who defended Mr Lewis, who has declined to comment.

She said: “Right, Clive Lewis is NOT “mocking suicide”, he is making a figurative joke about wanting to kill himself rather than listen to any more nonsense. This is not mocking anyone, it’s a joke. Everyone, calm down. Can we please stop pretending to be offended by *everything*?”

Question Time is on BBC One at 10.45pm tonight.