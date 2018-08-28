Search

Advanced search

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis to appear on BBC Question Time after ‘suicide’ controversy - with unlikely defender Julia Hartley-Brewer

PUBLISHED: 16:15 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:15 22 November 2018

Clive Lewis pictured in the House of Commons seemingly mimicking shooting himself in the mouth. Photo: House of Commons

Clive Lewis pictured in the House of Commons seemingly mimicking shooting himself in the mouth. Photo: House of Commons

Archant

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis, who attracted controversy this week when he was accused of mocking suicide, will appear on BBC Question Time tonight.

And, among the panellists who will join the Labour MP on the BBC One show is Julia Hartley-Brewer, the right-wing radio presenter and commentator who defended Mr Lewis amid this week’s furore.

Other panellists are Northern Ireland secretary Karen Bradley, Iceland Foods Group managing director Richard Walker and Trevor Phillips, writer, broadcaster and former chairman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

Mr Lewis was this week filmed simulating shooting himself in the mouth during a debate in the House of Commons.

The footage – which has been widely shared on social media – drew criticism online, which accusations that he was mocking suicide.

Mr Lewis was reacting to a Conservative MP intervening while his Labour colleague Anneliese Dodds made a speech during a debate on the Finance Bill.

But Ms Hartley-Brewer, was one of those who defended Mr Lewis, who has declined to comment.

She said: “Right, Clive Lewis is NOT “mocking suicide”, he is making a figurative joke about wanting to kill himself rather than listen to any more nonsense. This is not mocking anyone, it’s a joke. Everyone, calm down. Can we please stop pretending to be offended by *everything*?”

Question Time is on BBC One at 10.45pm tonight.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Mystery surrounds death of four foxes found laid nose to tail by road

The four foxes found dead at the side of the road in Brandon. Picture: Richard Kemp

Mother left ‘too scared to be at home’ after car tyres slashed

Jasmin Barber and her husband were shocked when the police did not come out to reports of their vandalised cars. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Canaries legend says father is being ‘eaten alive by dementia’ as he accuses union boss of failing families

Chris Sutton. Photo: C1 Photography

Video Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated Man arrested after fifth stabbing in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Mystery surrounds death of four foxes found laid nose to tail by road

The four foxes found dead at the side of the road in Brandon. Picture: Richard Kemp

Mother left ‘too scared to be at home’ after car tyres slashed

Jasmin Barber and her husband were shocked when the police did not come out to reports of their vandalised cars. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Have you ever shot a deer and ate its heart raw? US huntress Larysa Switlyk sparks outrage with pictures from Norfolk shooting party

American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk

‘It wasn’t me’ - Les Dennis denies being responsible for Norwich graffiti

Les Dennis graffiti on the side of a building in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture Amber Clarke.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast