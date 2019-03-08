Search

Big donations towards Norwich charity’s work for women with learning disabilities

PUBLISHED: 22:57 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 22:57 03 April 2019

Carol Barber (left), trustee of Opening Doors and Jill Ward, Norwich Soroptimists. Photo: Opening Doors

Opening Doors

Opening Doors, a Norfolk charity run by and for people with learning disabilities, has received a donation of £2,000 towards their work with women.

Carol Barber, a trustee for Opening Doors received the cheque from the Soroptimists of Norwich at a fundraising event held at Norwich High School for Girls.

The Soroptimists is an international women’s organisation with a special focus on empowering and supporting women and girls.

Jill Ward, speaking on behalf of the Soroptimists, said that they had supported Opening Doors because the charity’s work fitted well with their mission to transform the lives and status of women and girls through, education, empowerment and enabling opportunities.

Miss Barber, who has a learning disability, thanked the Soroptimists and said: “At Opening Doors we give women information about their health in a way that makes it easier for them to understand.”

Women with learning disabilities have lower health outcomes than the general population.

Through projects focussed on bringing easy-to-understand information to women with learning disabilities Opening Doors aims to support women to explore and feel more confident about health issues that may affect them.

Members also train health professionals about the best way to support people with learning disabilities through the telling of their own stories and experiences within healthcare settings.

The Soroptimists of Norwich has a full programme of events and meets on the first and third Mondays of each month.

For more information about Opening Doors visit www.openingdoors.org.uk or call 01603 631433.

For more information about Soroptimists email norwichsoroptimist@outlook.com

