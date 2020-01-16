Search

Norwich singer's video urges men to open up about depression

PUBLISHED: 12:50 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 16 January 2020

Dan Watson, known as Wattz, a singer-songwriter from Norwich (left) in a still from the video for his song ‘Talk About It.’ Picture: Wattz Music.

A Norwich-born musician has released a new music video about mental health, hoping it will encourage men to speak out about depression.

The music video for "Talk About It" is set in Norwich. It involves lead singer, 29-year-old Dan Watson (stage-name Wattz), walking through the streets with his daughter Mia when he sees another man, Levi, in need of advice.

Together, they talk through Levi's suffering as Wattz tries to give him the support he needs.

Wattz said: "This song is all about motivating people. I've seen a lot of my friends go through problems with depression and I wanted them to know that there's always a way out.

"It seems for whatever reason they aren't getting the right help, though available services are definitely getting better. But even if there's little professional help out there, my song focuses on self-betterment and what you can do yourself to improve things.

"My friend's little brother killed himself recently. He was only 21 and had everything going for him. So I thought, if I could just help one person through my music then that's enough for me."

Wattz has himself experienced downward spirals. He said: "I'm not sure what it was or why I was feeling that way, but I managed to come out the other side."

As a local taxi-driver working six days a week, Wattz knows a lot of people in the city. After sending a Facebook post asking if anyone wanted to be involved in his video, Levi reached out, who has struggled with his own mental health, while a local female artist offered to film.

With his first track released ten years ago, Wattz has come a long way. His song "Gone too Soon", about the death of his friend in a car crash in 2012, received 64,000 Youtube hits.

He has also written songs for others - such as a couple who were distraught by the death of their newborn and wanted help articulating how they felt.

The end-goal, of course, is to do music full-time. He said: "I've had a lot of good feedback and I'm seeing where it takes me."

The video can be found on Youtube.

