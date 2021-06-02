How flaming June was hit by snowstorm on this day in 1975

Published: 5:45 PM June 2, 2021 Updated: 6:26 PM June 2, 2021

On June 2, 1975, an unexpected snow storm fell on the city and caused traffic problems but it didn't deter a mother's march on the day. - Credit: localrecall.co.uk

Norwich and much of Norfolk has recently been basking in warm sunshine after weeks of wet and miserable weather.

But on this day in 1975, an unexpected snow storm hit Norfolk and the city bringing with it travel chaos on the A47.

On June 2, 1975, a group of mothers held their 18th consecutive march undeterred by the brutal weather to campaign and make their children's journeys to school safer.

The Eastern Daily Press front page on Tuesday, June 3, 1975. - Credit: localrecall.co.uk

Braving the heavy snow storm, the mothers walked along Southgate Street in Kings Lynn.

Driving conditions on the day were also affected on the A47, particularly in the area around Swaffham.

The weather in 1975 was very different to the current warm weather we are experiencing this week. - Credit: localrecall.co.uk

According to the Met Office at the time, temperatures ranged from 4C to 10C and whilst these temperatures are rare for June, they are not unheard of.

Professor H. H Lamb, head of the University of East Anglia at the time, warned of cooler as well as hotter summers ahead because of carbon dioxide being pumped into the atmosphere.

Back to today, the hot weather is set to continue all of this week and into the weekend.