How flaming June was hit by snowstorm on this day in 1975
- Credit: localrecall.co.uk
Norwich and much of Norfolk has recently been basking in warm sunshine after weeks of wet and miserable weather.
But on this day in 1975, an unexpected snow storm hit Norfolk and the city bringing with it travel chaos on the A47.
On June 2, 1975, a group of mothers held their 18th consecutive march undeterred by the brutal weather to campaign and make their children's journeys to school safer.
Braving the heavy snow storm, the mothers walked along Southgate Street in Kings Lynn.
Driving conditions on the day were also affected on the A47, particularly in the area around Swaffham.
You may also want to watch:
According to the Met Office at the time, temperatures ranged from 4C to 10C and whilst these temperatures are rare for June, they are not unheard of.
Professor H. H Lamb, head of the University of East Anglia at the time, warned of cooler as well as hotter summers ahead because of carbon dioxide being pumped into the atmosphere.
Most Read
- 1 Woman cut out of Peugeot after flipping car at Tesco petrol station
- 2 The moment a crack addict lights up his pipe outside family home
- 3 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Norfolk
- 4 Volunteers wanted - to be locked up in a Norfolk police cell
- 5 Pretty flint cottage in Norfolk 'ghost' village is for sale
- 6 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
- 7 Seven fire crews spend night battling A47 building blaze
- 8 A47 closed after crash involving caravan towed by Land Rover
- 9 Boy threatened at knifepoint and woman hurt in two robberies in Poringland
- 10 Builder's 80-tonne present helps customers reach popular pub
Back to today, the hot weather is set to continue all of this week and into the weekend.