Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Sixth form students provide a friendly face for care home residents living with dementia

02 February, 2019 - 11:00
Students from Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form College in Norwich have been trained as YOPEY dementia befrienders to help residents at St John's House care home. Picture: YOPEY

Students from Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form College in Norwich have been trained as YOPEY dementia befrienders to help residents at St John's House care home. Picture: YOPEY

YOPEY

Teenagers from a Norwich college are providing a valuable friendly face for elderly people living with dementia.

Students from Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form College in Norwich have been trained as YOPEY dementia befrienders to help residents at St John's House care home. Picture: YOPEYStudents from Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form College in Norwich have been trained as YOPEY dementia befrienders to help residents at St John's House care home. Picture: YOPEY

The students from Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form College were recruited and trained by charity YOPEY as dementia befrienders at St John’s House care home in Norwich.

Since passing government DBS (disclosure and barring service) checks, the young people have been making weekly trips from the school in Bethel Street to the care home to spend time with its residents. About half of the Heigham Road home’s residents have dementia, and some do not get any visitors.

At the end of their training the students, aged 16 to 18, were presented with YOPEY Befriender badges.

Tony Gearing, founder of Suffolk-based YOPEY, said: “The partnership between Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form and St John’s House is in its early stage, but I hope it will become a well trodden path between school and care home.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Independent business owners told to leave farm site after losing appeal

North Norfolk District Council has served an enforcement notice against Beeches Farm, Tunstead. Luke Paterson (right) with the people who work from Beeches Farm. Kurk Randall,John Platten, Karl Young and Clive Randall Picture: Nick Butcher

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

‘You never think this could happen to your child’: Mother’s heartbreak as toddler son diagnosed with rare cancer

Jaymen Woolston has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma. PHOTO COURTESY OF WOOLSTON FAMILY

Pool closes after fears change in water temperature could lead to Legionnaires’ disease

Bungay pool and gym will be closed for seven to 10 days. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and Gym

High Court Judge in Twitter plea to mother on the run with three-year-old son who has links to Norfolk

Undated family handout photo of Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who are both missing. Photo : Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon with electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Independent business owners told to leave farm site after losing appeal

North Norfolk District Council has served an enforcement notice against Beeches Farm, Tunstead. Luke Paterson (right) with the people who work from Beeches Farm. Kurk Randall,John Platten, Karl Young and Clive Randall Picture: Nick Butcher

High Court Judge in Twitter plea to mother on the run with three-year-old son who has links to Norfolk

Undated family handout photo of Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who are both missing. Photo : Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

Ruth Madoc to miss Norwich Theatre Royal performances after breaking hip

The stars of the show Calendar Girls, including Norwich born Ruth Madoc(centre), in Norwich outside the Forum at the start of their weeks run at the Theatre Royal back in 2012. Photo by Simon Finlay

Transfer splurge was never an option for City chief

Jacob Murphy has linked up with Norwich City's Championship promotion rivals West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists