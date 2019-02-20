Choir hosts singing session to celebrate LGBT achievements

The Sing with Pride Choir are hosting a singing session. Picture: Sing with Pride Archant

A choir is hosting a free singing session in celebration of LGBT month.

The Sing with Pride choir is at the Elms on Unthank Road on Thursday, February 21 at 7pm.

At the event, called Sing Out for LGBT History Month, the musical director Charlie Caine will teach people a variety of short songs including Something Inside So Strong which was written by Labi Siffre about his struggles about coming out as a young man, and later became an anthem of the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa in the 1980s.

Stevie Savage, chair of Sing with Pride, said: “We’re here to create a safe space for LGBT people to sing with friends and we welcome anyone who enjoys singing at any level.

“This is the perfect opportunity to try us out, it will be fun, free and there’s lots of homemade cake in the break.”

For more information go to www.singwithpride.org.uk