Search

Advanced search

Video

'Bloomin' heck he's got a snake around his neck' - Shopkeeper's surprise as customer casually walks in with serpent

PUBLISHED: 11:30 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 07 March 2020

Bob Russell had a surprise when a customer brought a snake into his store. Picture: Jack Cross

Bob Russell had a surprise when a customer brought a snake into his store. Picture: Jack Cross

Archant

This is the moment a shopkeeper had quite a surprise when a customer went into his shop with a snake around his neck.

Cigs & Papers in Exchange Street, Norwich. Picture: GoogleCigs & Papers in Exchange Street, Norwich. Picture: Google

Bob Russell, of Penn Grove, Norwich, was working his usual morning shift on Saturday, March 7 at Cigs & Papers Tobacconist, in Exchange Street, when a customer came into the shop wearing what he thought was a scarf.

As he started to serve him he noticed it moving and when he put it down on the counter he realised it was a snake.

"It was funny really," Mr Russell said, "I honestly didn't pay much attention to him when he walked in. You look at a customer but you don't notice too much as we have so many.

"He asked about a tobacco product and I lifted the flaps up and he asked for a certain tobacco. He got a packet out of pocket, then I thought 'bloomin' heck he's got a snake round his neck.'

Bob Russell had a surprise when a customer brought a snake into his store. Picture: Jack CrossBob Russell had a surprise when a customer brought a snake into his store. Picture: Jack Cross

"He gave me this packet while a snake was around his neck and asked me if the packet was real tobacco. As I handed it back he took the snake off and just laid it down in front of me. That's when I thought 'oh my goodness.'"

Puzzled by the random encounter, Mr Russell, who has worked at the store for 11 years, was not frightened of the animal and discovered they actually have something in common.

The 66-year-old added: "He told me his name was also Bob and I just thought 'what?'. He then just said he had to go to work and he might come back later to buy some tobacco.

"I'm looking forward to seeing Bob the snake again - it was funny but so bizarre. We have some funny stories working here but I've never had anything like that."

Mr Russell has been praised by his colleagues who were shocked when he told them what had happened.

Jack Cross, 24, said: "I'm surprised at how little Bob reacted.

"It's great that he's been able to meet his namesake in snake form."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three arrested at Center Parcs after perimeter fence cut

Lodges next to the lake at the Center Parcs resort in Elveden. Three people were arrested on Thursday after a perimeter fence was found cut. Picture: IAN BURT

‘We’ve never seen it this bad’: How floods are hitting Broads boat businesses

George Elliott, owner of Ludham Bridge Boatyard, in the yard which is flooding continually. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shoppers stuck in Tesco car park as A47 crash brings town to standstill

Shoppers stuck in Dereham Tesco following a crash on the A47. Picture: Louise Lake

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police plea to drivers after third death on A47

An air ambulance has been seen at the scene on the A47 along the Acle straight. Picture: Matt Nixson

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Man, 57, raped teenager after she fell asleep

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘We’ve never seen it this bad’: How floods are hitting Broads boat businesses

George Elliott, owner of Ludham Bridge Boatyard, in the yard which is flooding continually. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter
Drive 24