Judge tells jury to consider majority verdicts in sex assault trial

A jury has been told to consider a majority verdict on a man accused of a number of sex offences against three women over an eight-year period.

Suleyman Sahin, 58, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court charged with a total of 10 sexual offences between 2009 and 2017 in Norwich and Nottinghamshire.

Sahin, of Middlesex, has denied six offences against one complainant, including two counts of attempted rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexually assault, between December 2009 and July 2017.

The jury of 10 men and two women was sent home for a second night on Wednesday after 10 hours of deliberation.

Judge Andrew Shaw had earlier told them he would accept a majority verdict of 10-2 on any of the counts.

Sahin has branded the allegations lies and said it "definitely" never happened.

He has also pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and another of assault against another complainant, between June 2012 and December 2014, and the rape of a third complainant in 2013.