How a Norwich scientist helped name 65,000 newly discovered species

They are all around us - and in some cases - inside us.

Smaller than the naked eye can see, we are surrounded by microbes, such as microscopic animals, fungi, viruses and bacteria.

Scientists discover thousands of new microbes every year and, at some point, each of them has to be given a name.

And that is where Professor Mark Pallen, from the Norwich Research Park-based Quadram Institute, comes in.

He and a team of researchers in the UK and Austria have recently named a whopping 65,000 different kinds of microbes.

Prof Pallen says microbiology is a victim of its own success, with tens of thousands of new species discovered in recent years - but most had not been give names.

Their work draws on a long tradition of creating well-formed but arbitrary Latin names for new species.

In the past, bacteria have been given descriptive names or have been named after people or places.

But that approach only delivers about a thousand new names for species per year, and there is a backlog of more than 50,000.

At that rate, it would take 50 years to name them all, by which time scientists will have found millions more.

But the work Prof Pallen and his colleagues are doing has sped up that process, by using a computer program to generate tens of thousands of distinctive but easy-to-use names which bear no resemblance to any existing words

To comply with the requirement that bacteria names should be in Latin, the team combined arbitrary strings of letters from the Latin alphabet with grammatically well-formed feminine suffixes.

The result is a set of names that look like Latin, even though they are actually meaningless.

Examples include Dupisella tifacia for a bacterium from the sheep gut and Hopelia gocarosa for a bacterium which lives in Swedish groundwater.

Because they have been applied to species discovered by DNA sequencing, but not yet grown in the lab, the new names remain provisional rather than permanent.

However, it is likely the vast majority of them will be used for years or even centuries to come.

Prof Pallen said: “I was a member of the working group that gave us Greek letters for Covid variants, which were rapidly adopted by the scientific community.

"I hope that the names proposed here are also rapidly adopted and used widely"