Much-loved science festival to return to Norwich

Last year's Norwich Science Festival at The Forum, Norwich. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography Copyright Simon Finlay 2019

Dust off your lab coats and bring out your test tubes - the Norwich Science Festival is returning this year for another week of family fun.

Guardians of the Gut interactive display as part of the 2018 Norwich Science Festival at the Forum. Picture: Antony Kelly Guardians of the Gut interactive display as part of the 2018 Norwich Science Festival at the Forum. Picture: Antony Kelly

The fifth edition of the award-winning festival will run at The Forum from October 24 to 31 - during October half term - after a special 'relaxed day' on October 23, where young people with autism or other special educational needs can experience inspiring science and hands-on fun without the crowds.

Among those set to appear are BBC presenter Kate Humble, neurosurgeon Harry Marsh and UEA's Professor Ben Garrod.

Last year's festival attracted 137,000 visitors and generated around £2.7m for the local economy as more than 340 scientists demonstrated the cutting-edge research taking place in the area.

Themes will include digital technology, physics and space, engineering, material science, health and medicine, zoology and sustainability and the environment, while there will be plenty of hands-on activities for all the family to enjoy.

Natalie Bailey, festival producer, said: "We were overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and curiosity of last year's visitors, who attended in astounding numbers and eagerly engaged with inspiring scientists and organisations. We hope this year to encourage new audiences to give science a go and discover the workings of our amazing world.

"We're really pleased to welcome back as sponsors Norwich Accountancy Services, Vattenfall, Briar Chemicals and Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, and look forward to working with our fantastic partners, venues, patrons and contributors to bring you another week of incredible science fun."

Professor David Richardson, UEA's vice-chancellor, said: "We are delighted to be involved again with the Norwich Science Festival. Bringing to life the research impact of UEA, and our partners on the Norwich Research Park, in the centre of the city is a fantastic way to engage more people in the exciting ways that science can shape a better world.

The Norwich Science Festival in 2017. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography The Norwich Science Festival in 2017. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

"With a major UN environmental conference called COP26 taking place in the UK in November, this year's festival provides an opportunity to understand more about how science can provide evidence and research-based solutions for policy-makers and governments around the world."