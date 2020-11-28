Gallery

Published: 9:00 AM November 28, 2020 Updated: 12:41 PM November 28, 2020

We are bringing you our gallery of photos from schools across Norwich throughout the 1980s.

Eaton playgroup at Norwich Fairway School, 15 August 1986. - Credit: Archant Library

Within our gallery is Falcon Junior School, in Sprowston and the primary school is still there today.

There is not much difference between the school life in the 1980’s and now, students were playing sports, going on school trips and taking a trip every lunch time to see the dinner ladies.

Chapel Break Middle School, Norwich, 29 February 1988. - Credit: Archant Library





Blyth Jex School, now known as Sewell Park Academy in Norwich, 16 December 1983. - Credit: John Folkes

Were you a pupil at Blyth Jex school which is now known as Sewell Park Academy? Maybe you remember when the teachers would race each other in the eighties?

Can you spot yourself, your classmates or your teachers?

The Great Brick Race at Falcon Junior School (previously Falcon Middle School), 13 April 1984. - Credit: Archant Library





Under 12's football team at Falcon Junior School (previously Falcon Middle School), 28 April 1983. - Credit: Archant Library





Falcon Junior School (previously Falcon Middle School) students presenting a cheque to the Big C cancer charity, 21 July 1982. - Credit: Archant Library





Gurney Middle School, Norwich, 21 May 1981 - Credit: Archant Library





Tracy Landon, left and Alison Cann both 11, at Gurney Middle School, Norwich 21 May 1981 - Credit: Archant Library





Lakenham School Norwich 23 June 1987 - Credit: Archant Library





Blyth Jex school teachers getting ready for a race 10 November 1982 - Credit: Archant Library







