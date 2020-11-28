Gallery
Are you in our Norwich school photos from the 1980s?
Published: 9:00 AM November 28, 2020 Updated: 12:41 PM November 28, 2020
We are bringing you our gallery of photos from schools across Norwich throughout the 1980s.
Within our gallery is Falcon Junior School, in Sprowston and the primary school is still there today.
There is not much difference between the school life in the 1980’s and now, students were playing sports, going on school trips and taking a trip every lunch time to see the dinner ladies.
Were you a pupil at Blyth Jex school which is now known as Sewell Park Academy? Maybe you remember when the teachers would race each other in the eighties?
Can you spot yourself, your classmates or your teachers?
