Are you in our Norwich school photos from the 1980s?

Georgina Taylor

Published: 9:00 AM November 28, 2020    Updated: 12:41 PM November 28, 2020
Northfield's First School in Norwich, June 1989. Picture: Archant Library

We are bringing you our gallery of photos from schools across Norwich throughout the 1980s. 

Norwich Fairway School, Eaton playgroup, 15th August 1986. Photo: Archant Library

Within our gallery is Falcon Junior School, in Sprowston and the primary school is still there today.  

There is not much difference between the school life in the 1980’s and now, students were playing sports, going on school trips and taking a trip every lunch time to see the dinner ladies.

Chapel Break Middle School, Norwich February 29 1988. 

Blyth Jex School, now known as Sewell Park Academy in Norwich December 16 198

Were you a pupil at Blyth Jex school which is now known as Sewell Park Academy? Maybe you remember when the teachers would race each other in the eighties?

Can you spot yourself, your classmates or your teachers? 

The Great Brick Race at Falcon Junior School (previously Falcon Middle School), 13 April 1984. Photo

Under 12's football team at Falcon Junior School (previously Falcon Middle School), 28 April 1983. P

Falcon Junior School (previously Falcon Middle School) students presenting a cheque to the Big C can

Gurney Middle School - Norwich - schooldays feat 21st may 1981 m80979-12

Tracy Landon, left and Alison Cann both 11, working on an architectural project at Gurney Middle Sch

Children with Dragon at Lakenham school - Norwich pic taken 23rd june 1987 m153834-19 pic to be used

Blyth Jex school teachers - getting ready for a race ! Norwich pic taken 10th nov 1982 m95924-28a pi

