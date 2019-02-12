Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

19-year-old rowing coach to cycle 9,000km across Africa on his own

PUBLISHED: 18:06 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:06 05 March 2019

Jack O�Shea, from Bradfield, near North Walsham, begins his challenge on Wednesday, March 6, to raise �10,000 for two charities. Photo: Explorers against Extinction

Jack O�Shea, from Bradfield, near North Walsham, begins his challenge on Wednesday, March 6, to raise �10,000 for two charities. Photo: Explorers against Extinction

Archant

A teenage rowing coach is preparing to embark on an epic 9,000km solo cycle ride from Kenya through to South Africa.

Jack O�Shea, from Bradfield, near North Walsham, begins his challenge on Wednesday, March 6, to raise �10,000 for two charities. Photo: Explorers against ExtinctionJack O�Shea, from Bradfield, near North Walsham, begins his challenge on Wednesday, March 6, to raise �10,000 for two charities. Photo: Explorers against Extinction

Jack O’Shea, from Bradfield, near North Walsham, begins his challenge on Wednesday, March 6, to raise £10,000 for two charities.

It will see the 19-year-old cross eight countries, battle rough terrain and wild animals to reach South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope in July.

Should he succeed, he will become the youngest person to cycle such a distance unsupported in Africa.

Mr O’Shea, who is a rowing coach at Norwich School, said: “I have always had a love for adventurous sports and travelling and after reading Mark Beaumont’s books I had a desire to get on my bike.

Jack O�Shea, from Bradfield, near North Walsham, begins his challenge on Wednesday, March 6, to raise �10,000 for two charities. Photo: Explorers against ExtinctionJack O�Shea, from Bradfield, near North Walsham, begins his challenge on Wednesday, March 6, to raise �10,000 for two charities. Photo: Explorers against Extinction

“I decided that I would raise money for two charities, Kitale School and Explorers against Extinction, to try and make a difference to the continent that will be hosting me on this adventure.”

He will begin his journey at Kenya’s Ol Pejeta Conservancy, which is the largest black rhino sanctuary in East Africa and home to two of the world’s last remaining northern white rhino.

Mr O’Shea is staying at the sanctuary for two nights to assemble his bike and equipment. During that time he has been able to visit the anti-poaching dog unit and the northern white rhinos.

Explorers against Extinction donated a conservation arms and ammunition Spaniel to Ol Pejeta’s anti-poaching canine unit using funds from its 2017 campaign.

Sara White, trustee of Explorers against Extinction, said: “We are delighted to support Jack through our new young explorer programme.

“This is a new initiative which aims to offer mentoring and practical advice to young people passionate about exploration and conservation.

“I’m sure that having this sort of hands-on behind-the-scenes conservation experience will be a big motivational boost for Jack.

“We are very grateful to Ol Pejeta for giving him such an immersive experience - what an amazing start to this epic journey.”

Once Mr O’Shea completes his challenge he will fly home to begin studying paramedic science in London.

To sponsor his journey, visit: www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JackOShea

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Man on mobility scooter held up traffic on the A47

Getty Images

Tributes to former Norfolk pub landlord and soldier

Keith and Pauline Hunter behind the bar at The Bell in Barnham Broom. Picture: TINA BROWN.

Farke reveals how keen Pukki was to join City’s party

Teemu Pukki has been a revelation at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ironworks employee who had thumb amputated in accident won’t be compensated due to Brexit, boss claims

Moore's Yard in Stalham, where Hever Ironworks is based. Owner Edward Flitton admitted three health and safety breaches after a worker had her thumb amputated. Picture: Google

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Fire crews battle blaze in the early hours of the morning

Fire crews were called to a suspected house fire near Beccles. Picture: PHIL KING

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ironworks employee who had thumb amputated in accident won’t be compensated due to Brexit, boss claims

Moore's Yard in Stalham, where Hever Ironworks is based. Owner Edward Flitton admitted three health and safety breaches after a worker had her thumb amputated. Picture: Google

Family gang gave woman ‘severe, punishment-style beating’ over alleged affair

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Norfolk couple are the first lesbians to ever feature on cover of WI magazine

Screen shot of front cover of March edition of WI Life. Picture: WI Life

Plans for 4,000 new homes in town discussed ahead of application

A map showing the three planned new neighbourhoods south of the current settlement in Attleborough. Image: Archant

More than 3,000 reports of dog fouling in three years

Young couple with Beagle dog wearing in collar and leash walking in the summer park. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists