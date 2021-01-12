News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pulled pork on menu as school delivers hot meals to homeless

David Hannant

Published: 10:43 AM January 12, 2021   
The catering team at the Norwich School has been providing cooked meals for St Martins

Homeless people in Norwich have been able to tuck into a range of hot meals thanks to the generosity of an independent school in the city.

The catering team at Norwich School has spent recent weeks preparing meals from macaroni cheese to pulled pork, which it is providing to people making use of the services of St Martins.

Each day, the team and volunteers from 8th Norwich Sea Scouts have been preparing 111 meals, which they are then delivering to the charity's residential locations around the city.

Hot meals for the homeless are prepared by Norwich School's catering team

Suzannah Holford, outreach officer at Norwich School, said: "We hope this small gesture helps Norwich's homeless to feel remembered by their community."

Jan Sheldon, chief executive of St Martins, said: "The meals have gone down very well with the people we support.

"Lockdown is a difficult time for everyone and not least for people who are experiencing homelessness and other difficulties. This makes a huge difference."

