Pulled pork on menu as school delivers hot meals to homeless
- Credit: St Martins
Homeless people in Norwich have been able to tuck into a range of hot meals thanks to the generosity of an independent school in the city.
The catering team at Norwich School has spent recent weeks preparing meals from macaroni cheese to pulled pork, which it is providing to people making use of the services of St Martins.
Each day, the team and volunteers from 8th Norwich Sea Scouts have been preparing 111 meals, which they are then delivering to the charity's residential locations around the city.
Suzannah Holford, outreach officer at Norwich School, said: "We hope this small gesture helps Norwich's homeless to feel remembered by their community."
Jan Sheldon, chief executive of St Martins, said: "The meals have gone down very well with the people we support.
You may also want to watch:
"Lockdown is a difficult time for everyone and not least for people who are experiencing homelessness and other difficulties. This makes a huge difference."
Most Read
- 1 'Too risky': The takeaways closing down after opening in lockdown
- 2 Campsite team's shock as couple turn up in campervan
- 3 Work on 300 controversial new homes set to start 'in July'
- 4 Four-letter warning to outsiders 'smacks of xenophobia'
- 5 Man, 93, reported missing after failing to return from supermarket trip
- 6 Norfolk hospital records deadliest day since start of pandemic
- 7 Analysis: How close is Norfolk to declaring a London-style Covid emergency?
- 8 Council leader and both her critically-ill parents fighting Covid
- 9 Government to publish vaccine delivery plan as new centres open in Norfolk
- 10 Group of men playing football among 31 fines for Covid breaches